Abu Dhabi: 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, has opened applications for candidates to register and join its upcoming intense coding boot camp called ‘Piscine’, which will be held on the 5th of February.

Students who succeed in the Piscine will join the school and become part of Generation 42 Abu Dhabi to elevate their coding skills and play a key role in driving the Emirate’s digital transformation.

The Piscine, derived from the French word for “swimming pool”, is an intense and immersive 25-day boot camp that tests candidates’ computer programming skills as well as their drive, perseverance, and devotion towards it.

How to join

It is the final stage in the application process to 42 Abu Dhabi’s programme.

Potential applicants who are interested in joining the upcoming “Piscine” may visit 42 Abu Dhabi’s official website, where they will have to complete 42 Abu Dhabi’s pre-selection “Game” – an online assessment which evaluates cognitive capacity via logic and memory tests – and attend an in person Check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and the learning methodology.

758 Number of students enrolled in 42 Abu Dhabi, including 213 UAE nationals, since its launch

Once the candidates successfully pass the Piscine, they will be able to join 42 Abu Dhabi’s coding programme and start their exceptional learning journey.

Students who join 42 Abu Dhabi will be able to leverage the school’s strategic partner network with leading organisations and companies across different industries and sectors, such as Mubadala Investment Co., Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), Department of Government Enablement, Microsoft and BEACON RED.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said: “Over the past two years, we have witnessed hundreds of our students grow from aspiring coders to digital leaders who have successfully secured positions with key entities operating in vital fields across Abu Dhabi.

“As we start the year, we are pleased to kick off yet another Piscine, welcoming new students who are eager to take their coding skills to new heights and meet the ever-growing demands of the digital economy. We’re also proud to open our doors to people from all walks of life and offer them with an opportunity to unlock their coding potential and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation.”

Strategic partners

Through the school’s strategic network of partners, 42 Abu Dhabi provides Emirati talents with sponsorship opportunities and offers stipends for every UAE national who joins 42 Abu Dhabi.

All 42 Abu Dhabi students who complete the school’s Common Core, four additional modules and six-month internship are eligible to receive a Diploma in software development recognized by the National Qualification Center (NQC) in the UAE.

Since its launch, 42 Abu Dhabi has enrolled 758 students, including 213 UAE national students, to further support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to create a diverse and inclusive education infrastructure that enables a future-ready workforce.

While no previous coding experience or academic qualifications are required to apply for 42 Abu Dhabi, candidates must be aged 18-years old and above, and possess an innate ability to adapt and collaborate.

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of ADEK, to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation, and people.