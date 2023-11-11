Dubai: UNESCO on Friday officially adopted an Emirati proposal to designate October 20th as the 'International Day of Coding'. This date coincides with the anniversary of the launch of Dubai Internet City.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced that UNESCO has accepted an Emirati proposal.
In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed stated: “In a landmark global initiative, UNESCO has adopted an Emirati proposal to designate October 29th (marking the launch of Dubai Internet City) as the 'International Day of Coding'. Additionally, March 19th is now recognised as the 'International Day for Digital Education'.”
“Programming has become a fundamental pillar in economic growth. Similarly, digital education stands as a crucial element in advancing scientific knowledge. The UAE consistently positions itself as a central force in advocating for and implementing the best tools and practices that serve the greater good of humanity,” added Sheikh Mohammed.
Recognising the importance of coding, the UAE launched in 2021 the ‘National Program for Coders’ to foster the growth of the UAE’s digital economy by designing a number of national initiatives for developing talents, expertise and innovative projects in coding.
The nation seeks to attract and train 100,000 coders, establish 1,000 digital companies within 5 years and increase investment in start-ups from Dh1.5 billion to Dh4 billion.