Dubai: MSB Private School Dubai’s student team ‘Creative Engineers’ has won the ‘Coding Award’ at the FIRST Lego League (FLL) competition in the USA in the ‘Explore’ category.
The contest, which brings together robotics school teams from across the globe, was held in Houston city on April 22. This initiative aims to inspire and educate young people about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) fields through robotics and programming challenges. The competition, which had 50 teams in the FLL Explore category from around the world, required the teams to collaborate and think creatively to solve real-world problems using programming with robotics set in a playful way and create a motorised LEGO model.
MSB’s Creative Engineers team, comprised of seven students from grades 4 to 6, focused on the “energy crisis” in Pakistan and ideated solutions using LEGO Spike Essential. The solution involved prototypes for energy generation, distribution, storage, and sustainable consumption. The team had spent months in preparation, honing their robotics and programming skills.
Hybrid learning
“We are delighted by this incredible win,” said Nafisa Arsiwala, principal of MSB Private School, Dubai. “This achievement reflects the dedication and talent of our students, and the exceptional coaching by our staff. We are now in an exciting phase of education. Hybrid learning, enhanced tools and critical mindsets are driving our students towards purpose-driven innovation. They are shaping into true global citizens and we are immensely proud of their representation of our school and the UAE on an international platform.”
Mentors of the Creative Engineers, Farida Nasir and Tasneem Bhatia, said: “We are honoured to have won the Coding Award at the FIRST Lego League competition. It was a challenging and rewarding experience and we learned so much along the way. We hope to inspire other young people to pursue their passions and strive for excellence.”