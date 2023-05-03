Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the SEC, approved, on Tuesday, the Genetic Coding Programme project to classify biodiversity in Sharjah, which is the first of its kind in the region.
This approval was granted in a meeting held in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.
During its meeting, SEC discussed a number of government work issues in the Emirate of Sharjah, along with plans and proposals to achieve the Emirate’s vision to enhance its leading position in various vital sectors at the local and global levels.
The Genetic Coding Programme project aims to create a unified database of genetic coding for different living organisms, harness laboratories to determine the identity of living organisms at the DNA level, facilitate access to data and make it available to the scientific community and contribute to the development of plans to preserve living organisms in addition to providing the International Union for Conservation of Nature with information to contribute to evaluation of red lists, and the qualification of national cadres in the field of genetic coding research.
In keeping with the great development in the aviation sector and in conjunction with the growth witnessed in Sharjah, SEC approved two draft laws reorganising the Department of Civil Aviation and the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), and directed to refer the two drafts to the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) to complete its legislative session.
SEC reviewed the response of the Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department (SDVAD) to the recommendations of the SCC, regarding discussing the SDVAD’s policy, which comes in the interest of strengthening government work, enhancing cooperation with society and achieving its aspirations in line with the emirate’s vision.