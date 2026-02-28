GOLD/FOREX
UAE President, King of Morocco discuss regional developments

King Mohammed VI backs UAE, urges restraint and diplomacy

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE President, King of Morocco discuss regional developments

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, during which they discussed the escalating developments in the region and their implications for regional and international security and stability.

During the call, King Mohammed VI expressed Morocco’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the UAE and a number of other countries, affirming that such acts constitute a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and are in violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked King Mohammed VI for Morocco’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both leaders underscored the need for an immediate halt to any further escalation, calling for wisdom and restraint and a renewed commitment to dialogue and diplomacy to safeguard regional security and avert a broader crisis.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

