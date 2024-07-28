What it offers

The camp’s activities cover topics that enhance participants’ competitiveness in hackathons and competitions at the Arab region in generative artificial intelligence. It also discusses the importance of cybersecurity, how to identify its challenges, understand its standards and best practices, and adopt responsible AI in schools and universities to enhance knowledge and optimal use of technological techniques.

The camp has attracted more than 30,000 participants over the years.

The camp also features activities to teach robotics in interactive and fun ways. Participants will learn how to use robots in daily life, tackle various challenges, and understand the basics of computer vision related to robotics, including practical applications of image processing and designing robots that can interact with humans.

Broad participation

The broad participation in the camp reflects the growing community awareness and adoption of future technologies, said Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

The camp is part of a group of government initiatives aimed at contributing to the enhancement of a sustainable digital economy and establishing the country’s leadership and global competitiveness in future fields, noted the minister.

This is achieved through expanding cooperation between government entities, private sector organisations, and leading global technology companies in the field of artificial intelligence, ensuring that camp participants are educated and aware of the latest developments and changes in this rapidly evolving field, he added.