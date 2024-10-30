This increase reflects strong strategic relations and shared interests between the two countries and aims to support higher education and develop national talent.

The Scholarship Office (SCO) of the Presidential Court announced an increase in Emirati students studying in the People’s Republic of China, from five students in 2023 to 70 by mid-September this year. These students are pursuing bachelor’s and master’s degrees in various fields at leading Chinese universities.

The SCO plans to raise this number to 300 students in the coming years, aligning with its strategy to provide high-quality educational opportunities that meet the national agenda and strengthen strategic partnerships with friendly nations.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Hameeri, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and SCO Vice Chairman, expressed appreciation for the generous support granted to overseas students by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. He commended the SCO’s efforts to increase the number of students studying in China.

Strategic partnership

Al Hameeri stated that the UAE and China share a comprehensive strategic partnership and deep-rooted ties that have advanced under the wise leaderships of both nations in various fields, including higher education. He highlighted that education in Chinese universities and institutes opens wide horizons for developing applied scientific skills. Chinese universities welcomed the Emirati students, a testament to the nations’ shared commitment to cooperation and progress in science and technology.

Deep-rooted ties

Dr. Xiaopeng Li, Dean of College of International Education, East China University of Science and Technology (ECUST), commended the deep-rooted China-UAE ties, particularly in education, during a reception for the students. The event was attended by Dr. Xuan Fuzhen, President of ECUST. Li expressed pleasure in partnering with the SCO and welcoming Emirati students, stating, “This is a wonderful opportunity for cultural and knowledge exchange,” wishing the students success on their educational journey.

Gratitude

The scholarship students and their families expressed their gratitude to the UAE’s leadership for this valuable opportunity, noting their enthusiasm for studying in China and their admiration for its rich culture. They highlighted the added value of learning the Chinese language and immersing in local culture as an enhancement to their academic experience.

University visits