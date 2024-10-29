Abu Dhabi: The third edition of The Industrialist Career Exhibition in Abu Dhabi offered 900 new jobs in two days, including over 100 positions suitable for people of determination, at 90 participating private companies.

The event, which opened yesterday (October 28) at Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, spanned nine main sectors, including food and beverages, oilfield and energy services, engineering and construction, manufacturing, consulting and auditing, logistics and trade, project management, technology and engineering services, and contracting and infrastructure.

Salama Al Awadhi, director of the National In-Country Value Programme at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, announced that 2,500 jobs have been created for Emiratis in the industrial sector in just one year through the expo. The first and second editions provided more than 1,400 specialised jobs for Emirati talent in industry and advanced technology, including 150 roles suitable for people of determination.

She noted that the current expo offers, for the first time, an app for immediate matching of job seekers’ qualifications with vacant roles.

The expo is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Nafis programme, which supports Emirati workforce competitiveness. The event reflects a coordinated national effort involving the two ministries, Nafis and ADNOC.