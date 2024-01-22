Abu Dhabi: Emirates National Schools has inaugurated Centres of Excellence for Technical and Vocational Training on its campuses in Mohamed bin Zayed City and Al Ain.
This initiative, directed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, aims to integrate technical and vocational education into the academic curriculum, enabling students to engage with the technological and professional advancements.
A total of 3,779 students have already enrolled in these innovative programmes to hone their skills.
The Centres of Excellence for Technical and Vocational Training have been launched in collaboration with the German company GIZ.
Emirates National Schools (ENS) says on its website that it was formed by Presidential Decree and is owned by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. ENS first opened its doors in 2002 in Mohammed Bin Zayed City and has grown to six campuses.
Ahmed Mohamed Al Hameeri, Secretary-General of the Presidential Court, said the move plays a crucial role in developing talents, skills, and capabilities of the students, benefiting various sectors in the country and achieving its strategic goals by providing world-class educational systems.
Dr Shawn Lee Dilly, Director-General, Emirates National Schools, emphasised that the centres bridge the gap between academic and professional paths, offering students practical experiences to help them choose suitable university specialisations in the future. The integration of classroom knowledge with practical skills, he added, empowers students to explore diverse avenues for innovation and creativity.