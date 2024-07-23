Recently, there has been a surge in the number of Emirati talents joining the healthcare industry in the UAE, thanks to the Emiratisation initiative. This initiative is driving Emirati talents to take up key roles in the private healthcare sector. Interestingly, it has opened a new avenue for Emirati women to scale their dreams and assume leadership roles. Dr. Tahani Al Qadiri, Director of Emiratisation and Academics at Burjeel Holdings, is a shining example of this. Starting her career as a nurse in the early 2000s, she has emerged as one of the most prominent figures in healthcare and medical education in the UAE.

Abundant opportunities in private healthcare

Dr. Tahani, who has more than 23 years of experience in healthcare and medical education, assumed the role of Director of Emiratisation and Academics at Burjeel Holdings by the end of 2023. For someone who worked in the public healthcare sector for a long time, venturing into the private healthcare sector was a drastic shift. However, she took the plunge and navigated the challenges with ease, achieving many milestones for the organisation. “It’s all about learning and exploring opportunities. With the vision and support of our leadership, the avenues for growth in the private healthcare sector are abundant,” says Dr. Tahani.

If a good opportunity presents itself, we should seize it and utilise it for the benefit of all. That is what I strive to achieve here. - Dr. Tahani Al Qadiri, Director of Emiratisation and Academics at Burjeel Holdings

Under her guidance, Burjeel Holdings, one of the leading super-specialty service providers in MENA, achieved major milestones. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) recognised the group for exceeding Emiratisation targets in the healthcare sector for 2023. The company achieved a 200 per cent increase in Emiratisation rates and won seven Nafis awards, including first place for large establishments. Additionally, it signed eight MoUs with government and semi-government institutions, as well as ten MoUs with local and international academic institutions, to support Emiratisation efforts and medical education programs. Burjeel Holdings also received academic recognition from the National Institute for Health Specialties, a first for a private sector entity in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Tahani has also played a key role in developing medical education policies, obtaining accreditations, and expanding training capacities. “If a good opportunity presents itself, we should seize it and utilise it for the benefit of all. That is what I strive to achieve here,” she adds. “Upon joining Burjeel, I quickly recognised the differences between the government and private sectors. I explored the possibilities with the support of senior management and Emirati cadres. At Burjeel, we nurture the Emirati workforce through a supportive environment and advanced training opportunities.”

Woman of determination

While growing up, Dr. Tahani was passionate about helping others, which eventually led her to choose nursing. Raised in an environment that valued education and innovation, she obtained a nursing diploma in 2001. Subsequently, she gained extensive experience at Al Ain Hospital, where she handled diverse medical cases, thus sharpening her communication and leadership skills. Her relentless pursuit of knowledge led her to achieve a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Sharjah, a master’s degree in leadership from Abu Dhabi University, a diploma in leadership from McMaster University in Canada, and a doctorate in public health and occupational health from the United Arab Emirates University. She also earned several other qualifications from local and international bodies.

Emergence of a leader

Armed with diligence and dedication, Dr. Tahani advanced her career, transitioning from nursing to various administrative positions that demanded strong leadership skills. Over two decades, she held roles across healthcare, higher education, and healthcare services regulation. She served in the DoH, specialising in Emiratisation, strategic planning, and medical education. In 2020, she was appointed Head of the Licensing Department for Health Professionals, followed by Head of Medical Education and Examinations in April 2021. Her ability to analyse challenges and devise solutions took her to new heights in leadership and management. “I was fortunate to have been brought up in a supportive environment. When I started my career as a nurse, Emirati talents were slowly coming to the healthcare sector. I am here today because I received immense support from people around me. This encouraged me to aim for leadership roles. This will let me spot talents and support them in their careers,” recalls Dr. Tahani.