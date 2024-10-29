Abu Dhabi: More than 100 universities and colleges from over 20 countries are participating in the Najah Abu Dhabi 2024 exhibition, which offers students a platform to explore various higher education options and scholarships within and outside the country.

The 18th edition of the exhibition was inaugurated by Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Supported by the Ministry of Education, the event is one of the leading annual exhibitions in Abu Dhabi for attracting international students. It provides a platform for students to explore a range of prestigious universities worldwide.

In-demand majors

This year, universities are showcasing accredited programmes focusing on majors in high demand, such as Business, Technology, AI, and Cybersecurity. The event facilitates engagement between academic officials and students, especially those in engineering, health sciences, law, and arts.

Notably, seven Japanese universities — Hokkaido University, Hosei University, Kyoto University of Advanced Science, Kyushu University, Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, University of Tsukuba, and Shibaura Institute of Technology. — are participating in the expo.

According to Deema Al Saadi, director of Najah Exhibitions, the event fosters connections between students and higher education institutions, locally and globally.