Dubai: The Global Prompt Engineering Championship kick offs today (Monday, May 20) with 30 competitors participating from 13 countries – Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Morocco, India, Singapore, the Dominican Republic, Austria, France, Spain, the UAE and the United Arab Emirates.

The event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

Finalists

The finalists, who were selected from thousands of entries from 100 countries, will compete across three categories – Art, Literature and Coding – for a prize fund worth Dh1 million in total.

The first day of the competition will take place in AREA 2071 in Emirates Towers.

Contestants will be judged on their speed, quality, creativity and accuracy. The best three from each category will qualify for the final stage of the challenge taking place on Tuesday at the Museum of the Future.

WHAT IS PROMPT ENGINEERING? "It is a powerful tool to help AI chatbots generate contextually relevant and coherent responses in real-time conversations.



"Chatbot developers can ensure the AI understands user queries and provides meaningful answers by crafting effective prompts."



[Source: IBM]

Global event

Major global technology companies, including Microsoft, Google, and IBM, in addition to the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the strategic partner for this event, will participate.

Omar Sultan Al Olama

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of DFF, said: “This global competition will highlight one of the most sought-after and promising skills of the future.”

He said: “The Global Prompt Engineering Championship, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflects the importance of harnessing technology in creative fields and innovation in a way that contributes to transforming the future of the labor market and the digital economy.”

He added: “This championship is one of many initiatives and events aimed at supporting promising talents and encouraging them to deploy 4IR from Dubai and the UAE, in a way that contributes to creating new opportunities, enhancing growth and accelerating transformations.”

Judging panel

Members of the judging panel at the Global Prompt Engineering Championship (clockwise from top left): Ahlam Bolooki, CEO, Emirates Literature Foundation; Ashraf Khan from IBM; Abdul Rahman Al-Mahmoud from the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office; Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture; Ramesh Chander, Software Engineer at Google; and Mustafa Al Rawi, Group Director Editorial Partnerships at International Media Investments (IMI). ) Image Credit: Supplied

The Global Prompt Engineering Championship is organised by the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) and supervised by DFF.

The judging panel includes Benedetta Ghione from Art Dubai, Saeed Kharbash from Dubai Culture, and Mazen Abu Najm from Microsoft, who will oversee the Art category.

In the Literature category, the judges are Mustafa Al Rawi from International Media Investments (IMI), Ahlam Al Bolooki from Emirates Literature Foundation, and Ramesh Chander from Google.

The Coding category judges are Ashraf Khan from IBM, Abdul Rahman Al-Mahmoud from the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office, and Ahmed El Sayed from Google.

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO, Emirates Literature Foundation, said: “Prompt engineering is quickly becoming one of the most important skills to succeed and advance in the world we live in. I am proud that our city is leading a global initiative that celebrates and rewards the world’s best talent in the generative AI space.”

Ramesh Chander, Software Engineer at Google, said: “With this prompt engineering competition, Dubai continues to show how it’s at the forefront of adopting ML and AI technologies and promoting developers to build innovative solutions.”

Inspiring visionaries

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, emphasized the significance of the Global Prompt Engineering Championship and its role in inspiring visionaries around the world to integrate human creativity with the latest technological advancements.

Ashraf Khan, Vice President, Head BFSI Global Head IBM Technologies, said: “Innovation knows no bounds. Participating in the Global Prompt Engineering Championship has shown that creativity transcends borders, inspiring solutions that shape our collective future.”

Mustafa Al Rawi, Group Director Editorial Partnerships at International Media Investments (IMI), said: “The Global Prompt Engineering Championship is a brilliant way to identify and support talent, highlighting how technology can play a powerful role in the future of literature and creativity.

“Dubai is already building a community of writers and such initiatives add momentum to this important facet of culture.”

Abdelrahman AlMahmoud, Head of Research and Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence Office in the Prime Minister’s Office, said: “This opportunity showcases Dubai’s forward-thinking approach in tackling innovative challenges. It is inspiring to see such events being organized to push the boundaries of technology and creativity. I look forward to contributing to this cutting-edge event.”