The Digital School invites both individuals and organisations to engage in the initiative by contributing either used electronic devices or financial donations through the official donation channels in partnership with the ERC. Donations can also be made via the campaign’s website (donateyourowndevice.org) or by sending an SMS to 2441 (for Etisalat users) and 3441 (for DU users).

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Digital School, said the campaign aligns with the UAE’s leadership directives by promoting human values and a spirit of generosity to create unique opportunities.

He also praised the successful cooperation between The Digital School, ERC, and Ecyclex in organising the campaign. He stated the significance of partnerships with various entities to support national and humanitarian objectives, while also addressing environmental sustainability and confronting the challenge of e-waste.

The world generates around 50 million metric tonnes of e-waste annually - equivalent to 800 laptops per second - making the campaign’s mission even more vital.

Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the ERC, said The Digital School has made strides in delivering educational services to the targeted segments, particularly in countries that have already benefited from its previous programmes.

The campaign’s launch is also aligned with initiatives that uphold the objectives of the UAE’s current Year of Sustainability. The Digital School collaborates with the community to furnish students with learning tools, achieved by collecting used electronic devices and refurbishing them through partnerships with specialised institutions.

Participating organisations will be awarded Green Contribution Certificates in Sustainability and Recycling from Ecyclex and ReLoop.

The Digital School, launched by Sheikh Mohammed in November 2020, stands as “the first fully integrated digital school”. Its mission is to empower students with digital learning opportunities, particularly in regions lacking suitable educational conditions or resources. The school serves as a qualitative option for hybrid and remote learning, offering a smart and flexible approach to support underprivileged societal groups, refugees, and displaced individuals.