Dubai: The Digital School, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has launched the ‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device“ campaign’, with the aim of collecting 10,000 used electronic devices from individual and institutional donors. The collected devices will be refurbished and recycled to support underprivileged students worldwide, enhancing their access to education through digital means.
The initiative aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasising the importance of digital education applications and solutions for the future of the education sector. By gathering devices from donors keen on supporting this cause, the campaign seeks to empower students of The Digital School by enabling their access to education, especially those facing difficulties in obtaining electronic devices.
How to contribute
The Digital School invites both individuals and organisations to engage in the initiative by contributing either used electronic devices or financial donations through the official donation channels in partnership with the ERC. Donations can also be made via the campaign’s website (donateyourowndevice.org) or by sending an SMS to 2441 (for Etisalat users) and 3441 (for DU users).
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Digital School, said the campaign aligns with the UAE’s leadership directives by promoting human values and a spirit of generosity to create unique opportunities.
He also praised the successful cooperation between The Digital School, ERC, and Ecyclex in organising the campaign. He stated the significance of partnerships with various entities to support national and humanitarian objectives, while also addressing environmental sustainability and confronting the challenge of e-waste.
The world generates around 50 million metric tonnes of e-waste annually - equivalent to 800 laptops per second - making the campaign’s mission even more vital.
Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the ERC, said The Digital School has made strides in delivering educational services to the targeted segments, particularly in countries that have already benefited from its previous programmes.
The campaign’s launch is also aligned with initiatives that uphold the objectives of the UAE’s current Year of Sustainability. The Digital School collaborates with the community to furnish students with learning tools, achieved by collecting used electronic devices and refurbishing them through partnerships with specialised institutions.
Participating organisations will be awarded Green Contribution Certificates in Sustainability and Recycling from Ecyclex and ReLoop.
The Digital School, launched by Sheikh Mohammed in November 2020, stands as “the first fully integrated digital school”. Its mission is to empower students with digital learning opportunities, particularly in regions lacking suitable educational conditions or resources. The school serves as a qualitative option for hybrid and remote learning, offering a smart and flexible approach to support underprivileged societal groups, refugees, and displaced individuals.
The Digital School strives to expand educational opportunities through digital learning alternatives, especially in remote and developing areas. Continuously expanding its reach, the school has already educated over 60,000 students from eight countries, including Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Mauritania, Lebanon, Colombia, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Furthermore, The Digital School has successfully trained over 1,500 digital teachers, and it provides educational and training content in four languages: Arabic, English, French, and Spanish.