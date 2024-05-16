Abu Dhabi: The UAE welcomed the 17th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients on Thursday, in accordance with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's directive to offer medical treatment to 1,000 injured children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip at UAE hospitals.

Departing from Al Arish International Airport in Egypt, the plane landed at Zayed International Airport, carrying a group of children and cancer patients in urgent need of medical assistance, accompanied by their family members.

Upon landing, medical teams swiftly transferred the wounded and those requiring immediate care to hospitals, while others were taken to their residence in the Emirates Humanitarian City.

The UAE's hospitals provide the highest levels of healthcare for the injured and cancer patients, reflecting the directives of the country's leadership.

This initiative is part of the UAE's continuous efforts to provide relief to the Palestinian people and address humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The UAE aims to provide treatment and healthcare to Palestinians in Gaza, supporting the collapsed healthcare sector.

Initiatives include establishing a field hospital in Gaza, a floating hospital in Arish, Egypt, and providing hospitals in Gaza with ambulances, equipment, medicines, and medical supplies. UAE hospitals have treated 2,000 wounded and cancer-stricken children and cared for them until their return home.