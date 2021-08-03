Dubai: The Digital School has signed an agreement with the Mobiles for Education (mEducation) Alliance to develop innovative e-learning solutions for students in underserved communities.
Supporting the Digital School’s goal to reach 1 million students within five years, the agreement enables both parties to exchange knowledge and expertise to enhance learning of students in refugee camps and remote areas and provide an equal access to quality education.
The Digital School will join mEducation Alliance’s efforts, in partnership with other organisations, agencies and donors, to employ cutting-edge technology in education and organise forums, activities and e-learning competitions.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and chairman of the Digital School’s board of directors; Dr Waleed Al Ali, secretary-general of the Digital School and member of the board of directors; and Anthony Bloome, executive director and founder of the mEducation Alliance, in the presence of several officials.
Teamwork
Al Olama said: “The Digital School emerged from the concept of teamwork and concerted efforts towards the goal of providing education for all. Technology tools and innovative smart solutions enable students to gain access to education wherever they are in the world. Partnerships with prestigious institutions support the Digital School’s goals to reach as many students as possible and develop an innovative digital educational system based on world-class curricula.”
Areas of cooperation
The two parties will cooperate in identifying partnership opportunities in different countries, and in developing cutting-edge technologies to implement joint digital education projects. Through the agreement, both parties will jointly conduct quantitative and qualitative research on best educational practices in underserved communities and remote areas, provide consultations to educational institutions in local communities, and support efforts to fund humanitarian initiatives in the digital education sector.
Inspirational story
Bloome said: “The idea behind the Digital School represents a model in adopting cross-border humanitarian and development efforts to support disadvantaged communities. Thus, it is a story that can inspire launching similar initiatives worldwide. With the mEducation Alliance as the largest global convenor of development and donor agencies aimed at expanding technology adoption in education, we are pleased to cooperate with the Digital School to reach the highest possible number of learners.”