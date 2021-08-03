1 of 14
Footage filmed from an office building shows a fireball exploding while smoke is billowing during a chemical explosion at the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut - On August 4, 2021 Lebanon will mark the first anniversary of the devastating port blast that thundered through the city, levelling entire neighbourhoods, killing more than 200 people and wounding 6,500 others.
A combination picture shows the damage around the site of the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut's port, shot on August 5, 2020 and the same area after almost a year since the blast, Beirut, Lebanon, July 17, 2021.
Damage at the site of the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut's port, shot on August 5, 2020 and the same area after almost a year since the blast, Lebanon on July 24, 2021.
An injured man lies at the back of a car before being rushed away from the scene of a massive explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut.
Top photo shows a bloody door of one of the rooms at the Saint George Hospital University Medical Center that was damaged by the Aug. 4 massive blast at Beirut's seaport, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, and bottom photo shows the same room at the Saint George Hospital University Medical Center, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, July 19, 2021. The hospital is located about 900 meters (yards) from a warehouse in Beirut port, where hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer, blew up a year ago, triggering one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.
A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4, 2020.
Top photo shows people standing at the main entrance of Saint George Hospital University Medical Center that was damaged by the Aug. 4 massive blast at Beirut's seaport, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, and bottom photo shows people stand at the main entrance of Saint George Hospital University Medical Center, Monday, July 19, 2021.
Rubble is seen at the site at Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7, 2020.
Relatives of victims of the Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut port explosion light candles and hold portraits of their loved ones, in Beirut, Lebanon.
One year later, no politicians held to account and the country facing soaring poverty, a plummeting currency, angry protests and shortages of basic items from medicine to fuel, many blast survivors are simmering in the lead up to the tragedy's first anniversary.
A wounded woman helps another injured person get into the backseat of a car in Beirut following a twin explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital.
Wounded people are pictured outside a hospital following an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
Firefighters evacuate a wounded man from the scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut.
A wounded man is helped by a fireman near the scene of an explosion in at the port in Beirut.
