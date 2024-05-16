The Global Prompt Engineering Championship, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, will take place at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future from May 20 to 21.

The Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), announced that the final stage of the championship will feature 30 participants across three main categories: Art, Literature, and Coding. These participants were selected from thousands of entries from nearly 100 countries, competing for a total prize fund of Dh1 million.

Judges for the championship include representatives from notable organisations such as Art Dubai, Dubai Culture, Microsoft, International Media Investments (IMI), Emirates Literature Foundation, Google, and IBM.

Saeed Al Falasi, Director of Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, highlighted the significance of hosting such a global championship in Dubai, emphasizing its role in nurturing talents in generative AI and showcasing their skills on a global platform.

"The Global Prompt Engineering Championship has attracted significant global interest, with thousands of entries from around 100 countries, illustrating the widespread impact of AI across sectors, from manufacturing and science to art and culture," Saeed Al Falasi said.

During the championship, participants will undergo four rounds on the first day, where they will be evaluated based on speed, quality, innovation, creativity, and accuracy of their content.