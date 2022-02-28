Dubai: The Digital School launched in Dubai aims to enrol 1 million children globally in accredited digital learning programmes in five years, it was announced on Monday.

At a ceremony announcing the first phase of the initiative at Dubai Cares Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Cares announced a Dh5 million grant to commemorate the launch of the first phase of Digital School. Monday’s announcement was made by Dubai Cares CEO Dr Tareq Al Gurg.

The accredited programmes will be taught in English, Arabic, Spanish and French.

Launched by the Mohammad bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the first phase of the Digital School is already underway. In its first year, Digital School has a target of enrolling 200,000 children in five countries – Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Mauritania and Colombia. These countries have already begun their digital classrooms, coinciding with the start of the academic school year in each of these countries.

Empowering the underprivileged

Digital School, an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was first announced in November 2020.

It was created primarily to empower refugees and students from underprivileged communities. In the past one year, after the successful run of its pilot project, the initiative has brought a number of UAE and international bodies under one umbrella to facilitate digital learning spaces across the globe, to reach out to underprivileged communities, refugee children and those with very little access to education.

The seamless transition of UAE schools to virtual and remote learning models in response to the pandemic challenge was the inspiration behind this launch.

Consolidating efforts

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Chairman of the Digital School, provided a summary of the first year of the launch.

“A core team of people formed the main committee of the Digital School to form a proper strategy to implement the ideas. In addition, different stake holders such as the Red Crescent, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Arizona State University, Dubai Awqaf Board and Dubai Cares have collaborated in working on the logistics, teacher training, internet connectivity, digital content, international accreditation and other complex and multi-layered aspects of the Digital School.”