The Education Relief Fund aims to provide grants that will cover tuition fees, living expenses, and other essential costs for students nearing graduation, facilitating their timely completion of studies amidst escalating conflict. The programme targets Gazan and West Bank students in their final year of study or required training, who are studying abroad.

AGF has pledged to support 900 students to complete their university education, recognising the urgent need to address the acute educational disruptions caused by the conflict. The programme is implemented in collaboration with United Lebanon Youth Project (ULYP), a trusted partner offering comprehensive support to marginalised communities through educational initiatives.

“The ongoing conflict in Gaza has placed immense hardship on its population, including in education,” said Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF. “Through the Education Relief Fund, we aim to mitigate some of these challenges for students who are nearly completing their higher education. This fund is not only a lifeline to safeguard their future opportunities, but also contributes to strengthening the healthcare workforce essential for the region’s recovery.”