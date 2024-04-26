Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah, has signed Emiri Decree No. 15 of 2024 to establish the University of Al Dhaid.

The announcement was made during Dr Sheikh Sultan’s visit to the Al Dhaid University building on Thursday morning.

“We are pleased to announce the establishment of the University of Al Dhaid, a non-profit scientific institution in the Arab region specialising in agriculture, environment, food, and livestock. We have developed various facilities and projects to support its scientific mission and achieve its goals, including the wheat farm, the Saba Sanabel project, the vegetable farm, the dairy farm, the seed bank, and other facilities, centres, laboratories, and projects. We look forward to witnessing the construction of these developments soon,” the Sharjah Ruler stated.

The university will commence the registration of both male and female students at the beginning of the academic year 2024-2025.

An Arab non-profit academic institute is required to be established in the Emirate of Sharjah as per the decree.

Dr Sheikh Sultan also appointed Dr Aisha Ahmed Mohammed Abu Shlaibi as Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid and Dr Melissa Fitzgerald as the Dean of the College of Agriculture at the University of Al Dhaid.

He explained that the University of Al Dhaid would stand out based on its faculties, areas of study, and the educational and practical opportunities it offers to its students in their chosen fields, equipping them with comprehensive hands-on experience upon graduation.

Dr Sheikh Sultan discussed the distinguishing factors of the College of Agriculture at the University of Dhaid, highlighting its interconnected departments which offer a wealth of knowledge.