Dubai: A total of 321 Emirati students from schools across the UAE have applied in the first year of the Dh1.1 billion Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme.

The Programme was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Launched as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, with an endowment of Dh1.1 billion, the initiative will provide 100 scholarships annually to Emirati students who are accepted to top universities around the world.

In the first year, a total of 164 male and 157 female students applied for the scholarship. Students from American curriculum schools accounted for the highest number of applicants at 60 per cent of total applicants, followed by 13 per cent each from British curriculum schools and Ministry of Education curriculum schools, and 11 per cent from International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum schools.

First meeting

The details were announced as the steering committee for the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme hosted its first meeting to review the programme’s achievements since its launch on January 22.

The meeting was headed by Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), and was attended by Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and Vice Chairman of the committee, and other representatives from Dubai Government authorities.

Aisha welcomed the committee members and presented an overview of the programme, emphasising its role in expanding academic and professional opportunities for outstanding students, guided by the insightful vision of the UAE’s leadership.

She said: “I hope the programme will serve as a gateway to boundless opportunities for these remarkable students, propelling them forward on their path towards a promising future. Under the guidance of our visionary leaders, we aim to empower the students to become influential leaders in the government and private sectors, shaping the future of our country. Their contributions will play a pivotal role in realising the aspirations of Dubai, particularly those outlined in D33 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”

She also highlighted the significance of students’ diverse academic specialisations and highlighted the programme’s commitment to provide comprehensive support for students, saying: “The wide range of academic specialisations selected by students, along with their choice of top-tier universities worldwide, underscores our students’ dedication to excellence and their ambition to forge a brighter future for their nation across all sectors. We are committed to offering comprehensive support to our students through a robust, methodological approach in the application evaluation process, ensuring fairness and equal opportunities for all applicants. We will also provide ongoing assistance and mentorship to the shortlisted students, nurturing their leadership abilities to realise Dubai’s aspirations.”

Clear guidelines

The meeting also marked the presentation of the official policy of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme. The policy is designed to outline the programme’s objectives, standards, processes, and roles, ensuring transparency, fairness, and accountability in the selection and support of participating students.

The programme policy includes clear guidelines for the application process, the eligibility criteria, selection procedures, and terms and conditions of scholarships, including details about their duration, benefits, and obligations for the students who receive them.

The policy also outlines protocols for the disbursement and financial management of scholarship funds, and specifies the support services offered to recipients, as well as an evaluation framework to monitor the programme.