Dubai: Applications are now open for the first year of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Monday. The programme will provide 100 scholarships annually to Emirati students who are accepted to top universities around the world.

The initiative, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, is part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 with an endowment of Dh1.1 billion.

The scholarship is open to outstanding Emirati students who have graduated from public and private schools in the UAE, and will cover tuition, living expenses, and travel costs.

Applications for the 2024-25 academic year will remain open from April 1 to 30.

How to apply

The scholarship is open to Emirati students who have completed high school during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years. Citizens must hold a family book from Dubai and should not have received any other scholarship offers. Eligible students can apply through the ‘Emirati’ section on the Dubai Now app.

KHDA Director-Genera Aisha Miran said: “The Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme reflects the wise vision of our leadership to support the ambition of young Emiratis and enhance their competitiveness in various future specialisations."

She added: "The scholarships provide an opportunity for our outstanding students to join the best universities and graduate as future leaders who will contribute to strengthening Dubai’s leading position globally and making it one of the best cities in the world to live and work.”

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General, Digital Dubai, said: “Our support for this initiative holds significant weight as it pertains to education and building the capabilities of the next generation."