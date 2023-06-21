Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today launched the Mohammed Bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students. He launched the scholarship during a meeting of the Council, which he chaired.
Sheikh Ahmed tweeted: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, we seek to empower local talent and provide them with a platform to contribute to the media sector’s growth.”
He added: “This initiative also aims to provide exceptional opportunities for media graduates to enhance their careers at Dubai media entities. Also during the meeting, we entrusted the Council with the responsibility of overseeing national and community media campaigns in Dubai.”
The scholarship is a fully-funded programme covering tuition fees at the Mohammed bin Rashid School for Communication (MBRSC). It aims to encourage Emirati youth to enter the media field and provide them with exceptional opportunities to enhance their careers.
Career advancement
One of the most remarkable aspects of this initiative is that recipients are given future employment opportunities at Dubai Media Incorporated and other media entities in the emirate.
In addition to the launch of the scholarship, the Dubai Media Council has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing national and community media campaigns in Dubai. Sheikh Ahmed emphasised that this initiative also includes renewed projects aimed at developing Dubai media and supporting national talent.
As part of the efforts to establish Dubai as a major media hub in the region, the Council will also focus on enhancing opportunities for Emirati media talent through field studies and new laws governing the Government of Dubai Media Office.
The initiative is expected to have a significant impact on the media landscape in Dubai and reflects the commitment of the leadership to supporting and nurturing national talent, paving the way for a vibrant and innovative media sector in the UAE.