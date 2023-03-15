Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday issued a decree law to appoint Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi as Secretary General of the Emirates Media Council.
Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi is the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Design District (d3). He previously held a number of prominent roles in the broadcast sector.
In 2008, he was appointed Deputy CEO at Dubai Media Incorporated, where he developed corporate strategy and analyzed operational and performance efficiencies.
Al Shehhi also launched the first DMI native HD channels, developed technical infrastructure and led DMI’s digital offering.
He was senior director of Broadcast Services at du, where he managed strategy and growth plans for the broadcast divisions, and expanded du’s media and broadcast services regionally.