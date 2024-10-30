A large screen with a high resolution may be one of the first things you consider, when you’re buying a new monitor. But it’s also worth ensuring you get one with USB-C connectivity.

Convenient, with a simple set-up, a USB-C monitor can help you cut down on your expenses, since you won’t have to buy an adapter or docking hub for your monitor. It also gives you the flexibility to plug in your laptop directly to the monitor, and can serve as an upstream port to connect other devices. The monitor’s USB-C port can also act as a video-input alternative to HDMI or DisplayPorts; some can even charge a connected device, like a smartphone, when it’s in use.

We spoke with Shahbaz Khan, a systems administrator for a Canadian software company, with over 10 years of experience in the information technology (IT) industry, who dove deeper into the details of what specific features to look for when buying a USB-C monitor. Learn more by scrolling below.

Based on our expert’s advice and top ratings, we curated a list of the best USB-C monitors available right now. Pick up your new monitor with Amazon Prime membership and get it delivered as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Dell UltraSharp U2724D

Pros

Functional design

Class-leading USB connectivity

120Hz refresh rate

Ambient Light Sensor technology

Cons

No HDR or 4K resolution

Dell’s first five-star certified monitor for eye comfort has a lot going for it, not least of which, is its fantastic port array. The UltraSharp offers excellent connectivity, whether you are using it for gaming, office productivity or multimedia. It supports DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, USB-A and USB-C ports that provide speeds of up to 10Gbps. Although the screen isn’t based on organic LED (OLED) or Mini-LED technology, it does feature a new type of display panel called IPS Black, which achieves better contrast than regular IPS (in-plane switching) panels. With solid colour accuracy, 99.9 per cent sRGB coverage for a wide range of vibrant colours, and a 120Hz refresh rate that improves motion clarity and fluidity in games, the screen also makes Windows desktop feel more responsive. There’s also a built-in Ambient Light Sensor that intelligently optimises brightness and colour temperature based on your surroundings. The only compromise here is that you’re not getting 4K resolution or HDR (high dynamic range).

2. Best Colour Accuracy: Asus ProArt Display PA279CV

Pros

Excellent colour accuracy

65W Power Delivery via USB-C port

Extensive connectivity options

Good adjustment options

Cons

Could be brighter

A great option that checks all the boxes of image quality, connectivity and ergonomics, Asus’ ProArt Display is a 27-inch 4K HDR UHD (3840 x 2160) monitor. It’s Calman verified, and comes pre-calibrated for excellent Delta E < 2 colour accuracy, which essentially means it achieves better and more accurate colour reproduction than the eye can see. The monitor offers extensive connectivity options, including a DisplayPort over USB-C with 65W Power Delivery (PD), DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.1 hub. Reviewers say they’ve successfully connected a smaller laptop to the monitor and charged it, while using both screens. Another advantage of the ProArt Display comes in the form of its ergonomics – you can easily adjust its height, as well as swivel, tilt and pivot it as needed. However, some reviewers find it to be dimmer than expected, despite toggling it to the highest brightness setting.

3. Best for Daisy Chain: BenQ GW2785TC Full HD Monitor

Pros

Great image quality

Ability to create multi-monitor set-up

Useful display modes

Fast 60W charging via USB-C port

Cons

Daisy chain for Apple users requires Thunderbolt port

Mic only works when laptop is connected

If you need a multi-monitor set-up for your home office, consider BenQ’s Full HD Monitor. This versatile monitor offers Clear FHD 1080p resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Reviewers appreciate the variety of modes this monitor has to offer: Coding mode is devised to make every colour pop out for easy readability, while Reading Mode filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye fatigue. There’s also Care Mode, which you can switch on for children, since it lowers brightness and colour saturation to protect sensitive eyes. The USB-C port here delivers fast audio, video and 60W quick charging over a single cable – perfect if you’d like to connect your laptop. There is also a built-in noise cancellation microphone so you don’t need a separate one, if you’re using it for remote video calls. Do note, however, that the mic only works when your laptop or other external PC is connected to the monitor via USB-C. The best part, however, is BenQ’s ability to daisy chain multiple monitors for extra screen real estate, and a decluttered desktop. Reviewers caution, however, that the Multi-Stream Transport (MST) technology used to daisy chain monitors only works with devices that can do so via DisplayPort/USB-C. Apple MacBooks, for instance, only support daisy chain via Thunderbolt, so you may need to buy an additional docking station for it to work.

4. Best Portable: ViewSonic ColorPro VP16

Pros

Foldable, adjustable stand

Good connectivity

Excellent OLED visuals

Two-way powered USB-C ports

Cons

No HDR support

Weak speakers

ViewSonic brings together a remarkably vibrant OLED screen, USB-C connectivity and innovative ergonomics to create a portable monitor that’s versatile and efficient. The 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display delivers exceptional Pantone-validated colour accuracy, gamut and contrast, so it’s ideal for watching movies or gaming. Its ergonomic stand is foldable and can be height-adjusted. It’s also integrated with a convenient tripod mount – you can use it as a kickstand or make the monitor stand upright to reduce neck strain. The stand includes two USB-C ports, wherein both can provide 40W power and video input to the monitor. There’s also a micro-HDMI port, and a headphone jack. On the downside, reviewers say its speakers are quite weak, and it’s worth noting that it doesn’t support HDR, either.

5. Best Budget: HP M24fd USB-C Monitor

Pros

Slim, frameless design

65W USB-C port

Wide viewing angles

Eyesafe certified

Cons

No swivel or pivot

If you’re looking for value for money, opt for HP’s M24fd monitor – a no-frills, 23.8-inch Full HD 1080p screen with a slim, frameless profile on three sides, and several useful features under its hood. This monitor features a 65W USB-C port that allows connectivity, charging and data transfer, so it will help you cut down on cable clutter. There are also two USB-A ports, one HDMI port and a VGA port. If you own a Chromebook or frequently work with other Chrome OS devices, you’ll be happy to learn that this HP monitor is Works With Chromebook or WWCB-certified. Reviewers appreciate the 178° ultra-wide viewing angles offered by this monitor, along with its vibrant 99 per cent sRGB colour gamut. It also features AMD FreeSync technology to eliminate display stutter, input lag and screen tearing. If you’re someone who’s always on the computer, you’ll also appreciate that this monitor is Eyesafe certified, so it meets TÜV low blue light requirements and will reduce eyestrain when you’re working for long periods of time. However, although you can tilt this monitor by 25°, you won’t be able to swivel or pivot it.

Why buy a USB-C monitor?

There are so many different kinds of monitors out there, so you may wonder about the advantages of picking one with USB-C connectivity.

Khan explained that it all boils down to convenience. He said: “USB-C monitors have become increasingly popular, and they’re highly versatile and convenient, especially for professionals who prioritise minimal cable set-ups and charging capabilities. Features like high resolution, colour accuracy, refresh rate, and HDR can also help tailor the monitor to your specific needs.”

Here are some of the key benefits of USB-C monitors, according to our expert:

Single-cable solution: USB-C monitors can transmit video, audio, data, and even power your laptop with just one cable. This reduces cable clutter and makes set-ups much cleaner and easier to manage.

Power delivery: Many USB-C monitors can provide up to 100W of power, enough to charge most laptops. This is a great advantage for users who want to avoid cluttering up their desktop with multiple cables and chargers.

Faster data transfer: USB-C enables faster data transfer speeds, so if you connect peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, or storage device to your monitor, they will likely perform well without lag or slow data transfer.

Apart from professionals, people who work in creative fields, as well as gamers and remote workers, can all benefit from USB-C monitors, according to Khan. He added: “USB-C ports have become a standard in gaming laptops, and a USB-C monitor can be a good choice for gamers, as a secondary monitor set-up, especially if the monitor supports high resolutions and refresh rates.” Similarly, USB-C monitors can be useful for creative professionals as they “streamline connectivity and provide high-speed data transfer for large file workflows”. For people who work from home, USB-C monitors allow home offices to look neater and more professional, with less clutter.

Features to look out for in a USB-C monitor

At the end of the day, however, USB-C connectivity is just one of the many factors you need to keep an eye out for. Khan broke down some of the other features you can cross off your checklist, when buying a suitable monitor:

Resolution and screen quality: Look for at least 1080p, but consider 4K if you do design work, media editing, or gaming. Higher resolution is ideal for larger screen sizes (27” and above).

Colour accuracy: If you’re in graphic design, photo editing, or video work, colour accuracy is crucial. Look for a monitor that supports at least 90-100% sRGB or Adobe RGB color spaces.

Adjustability: Monitors with adjustable stands or VESA mount compatibility offer better ergonomics. Height, tilt, and swivel options help you create a comfortable setup.

Refresh rate: If you’re gaming or doing visual work that requires smooth motion, consider a higher refresh rate — 120Hz or even 144Hz.

Built-In USB Hub: Some USB-C monitors act as USB hubs, so you can connect peripherals (keyboard, mouse, storage) directly to the monitor.

HDR support: High Dynamic Range (HDR) improves colour depth and contrast. HDR10 is common in newer monitors, enhancing the viewing experience, especially for video content.