Take advantage of value-added earbuds that offer great sound and noise isolationWith the arrival of better weather, comes the opportunity to exercise outdoors.

Whether you’re running, doing yoga, cycling or swimming, adding a little music to your workout routine can motivate you, and help you enjoy the entire experience. Not any headphone will do, though. For sports, you’d require sweat- and water-resistant earbuds that offer great sound quality and a secure fit. You’d also benefit from a pair that allows you to stay aware of your surroundings – a crucial component for runners and cyclists. Last but not least, if they’re affordable, they’re going to provide immense satisfaction right out of the box.

We’ve done the research for you, and narrowed down the best sports headphones based on top ratings and user reviews. The best part? They’re all priced under Dh200! Pick up a new pair with Prime membership, and enhance your fitness routine as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Jabra Elite 3

Pros

Excellent sound quality

Long battery life

Supports aptX codec

HearThrough technology

IP55 sweat and water resistance rating

Cons

No noise cancellation

They’re not the latest Jabra Elite earbuds, but the Elite 3 are still fantastic, for their affordable price. Specifically created for workouts, they offer a comfortable design and sit securely in your ears, even when you’re pounding the pavement. An IP55 sweat- and water-resistance rating ensures they handle any kind of fitness trial you put them through. Reviewers say the sound quality of these earbuds is fantastic, since they support the default SBC codec alongside the high-quality aptX codec. The Jabra Elite 3’s 28-hour battery life (with the case) gives you days of use without the need to recharge. Built-in Alexa voice assistant, Google Fast Pair, and one-touch Spotify playback make listening to your favourite content as easy as the press of a button. While the Jabra Elite 3 doesn’t have noise cancellation, it does block external sounds passively; HearThrough technology also helps you stay aware of your surroundings without having to remove the earbuds.

2. Best Fit: JLab Go Air Sport

Pros

Good sound quality

32 hours of battery life, with case

Comfortable, ergonomic fit

IP55 sweat and water resistance rating

Cons

No noise cancellation

JLab’s Go Air Sport comes backed by over 11,000 four-star ratings, for its versatility and secure fit. These sport earbuds are sweat- and splash-proof thanks to its IP55 rating. You can use either earbud independently or together, as you prefer, and customise your sound preference right on the device by tapping its touch sensors (choose from Signature, Balanced or Bass Boost modes). The touch control also gives you the ability to adjust volume, play/pause and answer calls. With the charging case, you get over 32 hours of battery life, and each earbud can last for eight hours before it needs to be popped back into the case. Reviewers say the fit of the Go Air Sport is extremely comfortable; its ear hook keeps the earbuds securely in place, while three sets of gel tips let you choose the best size for your ears. Overall, it’s an affordable, sporty pair of earbuds. The only downside is that you’re not getting any noise cancellation features in this device.

3. Best Design: Skullcandy Dime Evo

Pros

Great battery life

Secure clip-on design

Stay-Aware mode

Multi-point pairing

IPX4 water resistance rating

Cons

Plastic build

Do you frequently misplace your earbuds? Skullcandy’s Dime Evo offers an excellent solution to this common problem. Its case attaches to your backpack, gym bag or belt, with its clever carabiner-style clip! The earbuds provide up to 35 hours of listening time – eight hours from the buds themselves, and an additional 28 hours from the case. They carry an IPX4 rating, so they’re workout-friendly, no matter how gruelling your fitness routine. Reviewers say the companion app is extremely useful – it’s where you can access customise EQ, access pre-sets, boost bass and more. From the app, you can also toggle the earbuds’ Stay-Aware mode, which lets in external noise as you exercise. There’s also multi-point pairing, so you don’t have to disconnect your earbuds from one device before you connect them to another. With a lot going for it, the only downsides seem to be that the pair can feel a little too plastic, or poorly built. But this is a small drawback, compared to all the features it offers, at a great price.

4. Best for Cardio: JBL Endurance Run BT

Pros

Two kinds of fit

Good sound quality

IPX5 water resistance rating

Cons

Only six-hour battery life

No noise cancellation features

JBL’s in-ear headphones are lightweight and have an ergonomically stable fit, so you won’t find it dislodging when you run or sprint. The Endurance Run BT can be worn two ways, either in-ear or behind the ear, thanks to its flip hook design. There’s an in-line remote, with a mic and a button that lets you activate the voice assistant or make a hands-free call. The sound quality is great, say reviewers, and its wireless Bluetooth connectivity allows you to pair with your phone without any messy or tangled wires. Moreover, it’s rated IPX5 sweatproof, and can keep up with your workouts. While the six-hour battery life of this device is lower than others on our list, it recharges quickly, according to reviewers.

5. Best Over-Ear: Soundcore by Anker Q20i

Pros

Powerful sound

Hybrid active noise cancellation

Customisable EQ

40-hour battery life

Cons

Not the most secure fit

If you need an over-ear pair for the gym, consider Soundcore by Anker Q20i. This versatile pair of headphones features oversized 40mm dynamic drivers and BassUp technology – so nothing is going to break through the thumping sound wall, as you focus on your workout. Hybrid active noise cancelling (ANC) technology adds to the listening experience – two internal and two external mics work together to detect external noise and effectively reduce it by up to 90 per cent! However, if you’d like to stay aware of your surroundings, the Q20i features a Transparency mode, as well. You can also connect to two devices simultaneously, with Bluetooth 5.0, and switch between them. Reviewers find the companion app useful for customising EQ and choosing from 22 pre-sets. You can also switch between three noise cancellation modes. With an enormous, 40-hour battery life with ANC, which extends to 60 hours in normal mode, these headphones truly check all the boxes. However, you’re not getting the best fit here, because of the over-ear form factor, and may find the headphones slipping during more strenuous workouts.

6. Best Open-Ear: Tozo OpenReal Headphones

Pros

Comfortable open-ear design

Clear calls

IPX8 waterproof rating

Fast recharging

Cons

Some sound leakage

Using air conduction technology, Tozo’s OpenReal headphones feature an open-ear design for all-day listening and comfort. Powerful 16.2mm dynamic drivers boost the sound quality, adding rich details and creating a concert-like experience. Dual microphones and wireless Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity allow you to make and answer calls while you’re working out; reviewers say call quality is crisp and clear, even when they’re away from their phones. These headphones have an IPX8 waterproof rating, so they can be immersed in water 1.5m deep for 30 minutes without their performance being affected. Enjoy 16 hours of playback before recharging these headphones; their magnetic fast charger also gives you two hours of play time when plugged in for just 10 minutes. On the downside, some reviewers say the open-ear headphones do leak audio, and a higher volume range would have been ideal to counter this issue.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh19.