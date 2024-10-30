Following a successful run of five episodes in 2022, the Future Now podcast returns, presenting fresh insights into the region’s dynamic business landscape through an exclusive partnership with Gulf News. Hosted by Ihsan Anabtawi, a seasoned tech executive and entrepreneur, this series brings together industry leaders who are transforming their fields with cutting-edge innovations. In the inaugural episode, Ihsan is joined by Adel Alfalasi, Partner and UAE CEO of Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting powerhouse, to explore the powerful role of AI in shaping the future of consulting.

With over two decades of experience in consulting and deep expertise across both public and private sectors, Adel discusses how AI is revolutionising the industry, especially in the UAE, where digital transformation is happening at an accelerated pace. “AI is actually helping our consultants become more productive, delivering the same high quality but in a shorter period of time,” he says, highlighting how AI is streamlining traditionally data-heavy processes. According to Adel, AI is more than an efficiency booster; it is a catalyst for delivering high-impact insights that enhance the client-consultant relationship.

The conversation explores the UAE’s robust approach to AI, including initiatives like appointing a Minister for AI, creating a national AI strategy, and establishing a dedicated AI University.

“The UAE has one of the highest AI adoption rates globally,” Adel explains. “If you look at the UAE market compared to other markets, they are not just open to exploring what AI has to offer, but they are ready and willing to invest, take risk, make mistakes, and learn.”

He describes how AI is already being used to drive data-driven decision-making in the public sector, with tools such as multilingual dashboards that streamline information gathering for international meetings, showcasing the practical benefits of AI across government and diplomacy.