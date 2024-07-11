Here's how to access each school's detailed evaluation report:

If you want to access a detailed evaluation report of a school from SPEA, follow the steps below:

• Visit the SPEA website - spea.shj.ae

• Click ‘More’ under ‘Educational Institutions’.

• Use the advanced search to find schools by name, rating, or curriculum.

• Click on your chosen school, then the ‘Evaluation Report’ button. The report details the school's improvements, strengths, and areas for development.

