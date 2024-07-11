Dubai: Are you searching for the best school for your child in Sharjah? The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) recently released its latest school inspection results, offering valuable insights for parents.
The evaluation programme, called 'Itqan', assessed private schools in Sharjah on a six-point scale. The evaluation identified one ‘Outstanding’ school, nine ‘Very good’ schools, over 60 ‘Good’ schools, and 38 ‘Acceptable’ schools, with no ‘Weak’ or ‘Very Weak’ ratings.
Here is the list of all the schools that were identified as outstanding, very good or good.
• Visit the SPEA website - spea.shj.ae
• Click ‘More’ under ‘Educational Institutions’.
• Use the advanced search to find schools by name, rating, or curriculum.
• Click on your chosen school, then the ‘Evaluation Report’ button. The report details the school's improvements, strengths, and areas for development.
Outstanding
1. Gems Millennium Private School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website –www.gemsmillenniumschool-sharjah.com
• Email address - gemsmillennium-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5358176
• Location – Muweilah
Very good
1. Victoria International Sharjah School
• Curriculum – Australian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.viss.ae
• Email address - victoriaintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5771999
• Location - Al Mamzar
2. Sharjah English School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - www.sharjahenglishschool.org
• Email address - sharjahenglish-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065589304
• Location - Industrial Area 17
3. Our Own English High School – Branch 1 (Boys)
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.gemsourownenglishboys-sharjah.com
• Email address - ourownenglish-b-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5355227
• Location - Jwaizei
4. Our Own English High School (Girls)
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.gemsoo-sharjah.com
• Email address - ourownenglish-g-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065386486
• Location - Industrial Area 6
5. Gems Cambridge International Private School Sharjah
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - www.gemscambridgeschool-sharjah.com
• Email address - gems.camb@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065024800
• Location - Muweilah
6. French International Georges Pompidou Private School
• Curriculum – French
• School Grades – Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 5
• Website - lfigp.org
• Email address - georgespompidou-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065673430
• Location - Al Abar
7. Delhi Private School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.dpssharjah.com
• Email address - delhi-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5345352
• Location - Muweilah
8. Australian International Private School
• Curriculum – Australian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.ais.ae
• Email address - australianintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5589967
• Location - Industrial Area 18
9. Ambassador School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 10
• Website - sharjahambassadorschool.com
• Email address - ambassador-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5668811
• Location – Muweilah
Good
Wes Green International Pvt. School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - www.wesgreeninternationalschool-sharjah.com
• Email address - wesgreenintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5062999
• Location - Muweilah
2. The Modern American International Private School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - maisschool.com
• Email address - mais-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5220040
• Location - Al Azra
3. Taryam American Private School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - tapschool.ae
• Email address - taryam-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5216000
• Location - Al Azra
4. Sharjah Private School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (MoE)
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 6
• Website - www.moe.gov.ae
• Email address - alsharjah-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5664330
• Location - Al Abar
5. Sharjah International Private School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Email address - sharjahintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5586624
• Location - Al Gharayen 5
6. Sharjah Indian School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.sissharjah.com
• Email address - sharjahindian-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5670560
• Location - Al Ghubaiba
7. Sharjah American International Private School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.saissharjah.com
• Email address - sharjahamerican-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5380000
• Location - Al Ramaqia
8. Scholars International Academy Private School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - sia.ae
• Email address - intlacademy-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065355033/065197007
• Location - Muweilah
9. Sama American Private School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.samaschool.ae
• Email address - sama-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5242222
• Location - Al Azra
10. Ryan International Private School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.ryangroup.org/ryaninternational/cbse/uae/ryan-international-school-sharjah
• Email address - starintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065345552 - 065341119
• Location – Muweilah
11. Providence English Private School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 2 (FS2) to Year 13
• Website - www.peps.ae
• Email address - providence-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5340443
• Location - Muweilah
12. Pace British School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - pacebritish.com
• Email address - pacebritish-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 06 530 6000
• Location - Muweilah
13. Manarat Al Sharjah Private School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (MoE)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.manaratalsharjah.com
• Email address - manarat@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5347772
• Location - Samnan
14. Leaders Private School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.leadersprivateschool.com
• Email address - leaders-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5225560
• Location - Al Azra
15. International School of Creative Science
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - iscs.sch.ae
• Email address - creativescience-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065134444
• Location - Muweilah
16. India International School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - iiss.ae
• Email address - indiaintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065356999/065356000
• Location - Muweilah
17. Gulf Asian English Schools
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - gulfasianenglishschool.com
• Email address - gulfisian-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5340000
• Location - Muweilah
18. German International School Sharjah
• Curriculum – German
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.dssharjah.org
• Email address - german-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5676014
• Location - Al Abar
19. Gems Westminster School Sharjah
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - www.gemswestminsterschool-sharjah.com
• Email address - gemswestminster-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5486323
• Location - Muweilah
20. Emirates National Schools
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.ens.sch.ae
• Email address - ens-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065990999
• Location - Al Rahmaniya 3
21. The Emirates National School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - tens.ae
• Email address - emiratenational-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5242252
• Location - Al Nekhailat
22. Emirates Educational Corporation Emirates Private School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.epschad.com
• Email address - emirates-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5613917
• Location - Al Manakh
23. Beaconhouse Al Khaleej International School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - beaconhouse-azr.ac.ae
• Email address - alkhaleejintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5661554
• Location - Al Azra
24. Aspam Indian International Private School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - aspamiis.com
• Email address - aspam-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5677372
• Location - Al Azra
25. Amity Private School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.amitysharjah.com
• Email address - amity-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5164900
• Location - Muweilah
26. American School of Creative Science Private
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - ascs.sch.ae/sharjah-maliha
• Email address - amintlcs-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5055000
• Location - Maleha
27. American Private School Of Kalba
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Grade 6 - Grade 12
• Website - apskalba.com
• Email address - kalbaamerican-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 09 2778883
• Location - Kalba
28. Al Zuhour Private School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.alzuhourschool.com
• Email address - alzuhour-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065345551
• Location - Muweilah
29. Al Shola Private School – Branch 1
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Grade 5 - Grade 12
• Website - www.alsholaschool.com
• Email address - alshola-b-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065385090
• Location - Industrial Area 13
30. Al Saleh Private School For Girls
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (MoE)
• School Grades – Grade 5 - Grade 12
• Website – moe.gov.ae
• Email address - alsaleh-b-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065225704
• Location - Al Nekhailat
31. Al Noor International School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website – moe.gov.ae
• Email address - alnoorintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5177000
• Location - Al Ghubaiba
32. Al Murooj English School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 6
• Website www.almuroojsch.com
• Email address - almuroojenglish-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5273720
• Location - Al Azra
33. Al Marifa Int. Private School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.almarifa-intsch.ae
• Email address - almaarifaintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
•Phone number – 06 5014444
• Location - Al Yarmouk
35. Al Kamal American Private School – Al Azra
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.akaisschool.com
• Email address - alkamal-b-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5659870
• Location - Al Azra
36. Al Kamal American Private School – Branch 2
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.akaisschool.com
• Email address - alkamal-b2-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5615554
• Location - Halwan
37. Al Itqan American School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - aias.ae
• Email address - alitqan-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5220010
• Location - Al Azra
38. Al Estiqlal Private School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website – moe.gov.ae
• Email address - alestiqlal-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5676871
• Location - Muweilah
39. Al Dhia Al Ilmiyah Private School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 9
• Website - www.aldhiaschool.ae
• Email address - aldhiaalilmiyah-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5660056
• Location - Al Ghubaiba
40. Al Basaier Private School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 9
• Website - www.bashair-sch.ae
• Email address - albassaer-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5226777
• Location - Sharqan
41. Al Ansar International School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - alansarschool.net
• Email address - alansarintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5459441
• Location - Al Gharayen 2
42. Al Amal School for The Deaf
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.schs.ae/en/al-amal-school-deaf
• Email address - AlAmal.Deaf-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5671117
• Location - Al Yarmouk
43. Al Ahliah Charity Pvt. School – Falaj Branch
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Grade 4 - Grade 9
• Website – moe.gov.ae
• Email address - natcharity-b-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065246665
• Location - Al Falaj
44. Al Ahliah Charity Pvt. School – Branch 2
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Grade 8 - Grade 12
• Website - moe.gov.ae
• Email address - natcharity-q-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065220028
• Location - Al Qadisia
45. Star Private School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Foundation Stage 2 to Year 9
• Website – starschool.ae
• Email address - star-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065226111 / 065224633
• Location - Nuaimiya Street, Al Azra
46. Al Resalah American International School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website – www.rais.ae
• Email address - alresalahamerican-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065744400
• Location – Rahmania 6
47. Al Resalah International Private School of Science
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website – www.riss.ae
• Email address - alresalascience-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065221222
• Location - Al Azra
48. Al Rushed American Private School American
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - alrushedsch.ae
• Email address - alrushed-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065358000
• Location - Muwaileh Commercial, Industrial Area
50. Al Wahda Private School, Sharjah
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.wschool.ae
• Email address - alwahda-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5160500
• Location - Al Qarayen 3, near Sharjah Airport
51. Al Zuhour Private School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.alzuhourschool.com
• Email address - alzuhour-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065345551
• Location - Muwaileh Commercial, Industrial Area
52. American Gulf School Sharjah
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website – www.ags.ae
• Email address - American.gulf@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5061111
• Location - Al Rahmaniya Suburb, Shaghrafa 4
53. English Private School of Kalba
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Foundation Stage 1 to Year 13
• Website - www.eskalba.com
• Email address - kalbaenglish-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 062778199
• Location - Al Mahatta
54. Ibn Seena English High School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Foundation Stage 2 to Grade 13
• Website – www.ibnseenaschool.net
• Email address - ibnseena-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065582071
• Location - Al Shahba, Mughaidir Suburb
55. Khalifah Al Hamza American Private
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 8
• Website - khas.sch.ae
• Email address - khalifah.alhamzah.psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 068011666
• Location - Tiwaila
56. Pace International School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - pacesharjah.com
• Email address - paceIntl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065432000
• Location - Muwaileh Commercial, Industrial Area
57. Pamir Private School
• Curriculum – Pakistani
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - pamirprivateschool.org
• Email address - Pamir.Psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 565 8596
• Location – Al Rahmaniya Suburb, Shaghrafa 3
58. Rosary Private School Branch 1
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Foundation Stage 2 to Year 13
• Website - www.rosarysh.com
• Email address - rosary-b-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065344118
• Location - Muwaileh Commercial, Industrial Area
59. Rosary School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Foundation Stage 1 to Grade 7
• Website - www.halwan.rosaryschoolshj.com
• Email address - rosary-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065664345
• Location Al Abar , Halwan
60. School of Knowledge
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Foundation Stage 1 to Grade 9
• Website - soksharjah.com
• Email address - knowledge-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065249797
• Location - Al Azra
61. Sharjah American International School-Sharjah Campus
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.saissharjah.com
• Email address - sharjahamerican-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065380000
• Location - Al Ramaqia
62. Sharjah British International School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Foundation Stage 2 to Year 13
• Website -www.sharjahbritishinternationalschool.com
• Email address - sharjahbritish-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065347722
• Location - Muwaileh Commercial, Industrial Area
63. Victoria English Private School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Foundation Stage 1 to Year 13
• Website - https://victoriaenglishschools.com/
• Email address - victoriaenglish-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065227770
• Location - Al Azra
64. Victoria International School of Sharjah
• Curriculum – Australian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 8
• Website - www.visscr.ae
• Email address - Victoria.Int-centralregion@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065993260
• Location - Tawi Hamda, Milehah