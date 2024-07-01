In its first and second editions for the academic years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, the results showed a qualitative improvement in the performance of schools by up to 80 per cent, compared to the previous evaluation results conducted in 2018 and 2019. The results also showed that 100 per cent of private schools in the emirate provide “acceptable” or better education.

The final results included one school receiving an “outstanding” rating, nine schools receiving a “very good” rating, 79 schools receiving a “good” rating, and 38 schools receiving an “acceptable” rating, while no school in the Emirate received a “weak” or “very weak” rating.

Improved outcomes

All private schools now provide “acceptable” or better education, and the number of students receiving “good” or better education has increased from 25,351 to 145,042; the number of students receiving “acceptable” or less education decreased from 146,539 to 44,550, the results showed.

The programme outcomes showed that about 145,042 male and female students out of 189,592, which is equivalent to 76 per cent of private school students in the emirate receive a “good” or better education, while all students in the targeted schools, numbering about 189,592 male and female students receive an “acceptable” or better education.

Strategic vision

The schools evaluated included those that had not been previously reviewed and schools that obtained an “acceptable” level or below in the first edition of the “Itqan” programme for 2023.