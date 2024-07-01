Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced the results of the second edition of the “Itqan” programme under which private schools are assessed. The results are for the current academic year (2023-2024).
The performance of private schools representing nine different curricula were evaluated. A total of 78,638 male and female students were covered under the evaluation.
In its first and second editions for the academic years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, the results showed a qualitative improvement in the performance of schools by up to 80 per cent, compared to the previous evaluation results conducted in 2018 and 2019. The results also showed that 100 per cent of private schools in the emirate provide “acceptable” or better education.
Very good - 9
Good - 79
Acceptable - 38
Weak/Very weak - None
The final results included one school receiving an “outstanding” rating, nine schools receiving a “very good” rating, 79 schools receiving a “good” rating, and 38 schools receiving an “acceptable” rating, while no school in the Emirate received a “weak” or “very weak” rating.
Improved outcomes
All private schools now provide “acceptable” or better education, and the number of students receiving “good” or better education has increased from 25,351 to 145,042; the number of students receiving “acceptable” or less education decreased from 146,539 to 44,550, the results showed.
The programme outcomes showed that about 145,042 male and female students out of 189,592, which is equivalent to 76 per cent of private school students in the emirate receive a “good” or better education, while all students in the targeted schools, numbering about 189,592 male and female students receive an “acceptable” or better education.
Strategic vision
The schools evaluated included those that had not been previously reviewed and schools that obtained an “acceptable” level or below in the first edition of the “Itqan” programme for 2023.
Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, SPEA Chairperson, expressed pride in the results of the “Itqan” programme. She said what has been achieved reflects the authority’s strategic vision and plan aimed at improving the quality of education and developing its tools in private schools in Sharjah, noting that the path to excellence requires a joint effort from all concerned parties, including the authority’s work teams, school administrations, and parents, expressing deep thanks to everyone who contributed to this success and made the noticeable improvement in the quality of education, reflected in the evaluation results for the current year compared to the previous two editions.