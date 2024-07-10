Watch: A glimpse of UAE industry at INNOPROM 2024 trade fair in Russia Follow us

The UAE is participating in the Innoprom 2024, which runs in Yekaterinburg from July 8 to 11, as Partner Country to strengthen cooperation between Emirati companies and their counterparts in Russia and other participating countries. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, leads the UAE delegation at the international industrial trade fair, featuring around 700 companies and has attracted 46,000 visitors from over 50 countries.



The UAE Pavilion and the large number of UAE companies drew praise from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who visited the fair on July 9.



The UAE delegation includes Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, in addition to several government and private sector representatives.

The UAE showcased its experience in the industrial sector at the fair that also included the “Russian-Emirati Industrial Dialogue” forum, a panel discussion on the “Make in the Emirates” initiative and workshops for Russian and Emirati companies.