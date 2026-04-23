Iran’s Hormuz tolls defy global law, set dangerous precedent

Free passage guaranteed: Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, ships have the right of unimpeded “transit passage” through key straits like Hormuz.

No tolls allowed: Coastal states cannot charge tolls or interfere with vessels simply passing through international straits.

Hormuz is a global waterway: Despite lying within Iranian and Omani territorial waters, it is classified as an international strait open to all shipping.

Customary law applies: Even countries that have not ratified UNCLOS are widely expected to follow its rules as customary international law.

Limited control: States can regulate safety and navigation—but cannot block, tax, or condition passage.