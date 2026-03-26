Safe here, anxious there: An expatriate’s life in the shadow of war

This year, Ramadan in the UAE felt different. Instead of purely “Ramadan vibes”, reflection, calm, charity, and spiritual renewal, there were also “war vibes”. Conversations in mosques, offices, and community gatherings frequently turned to airspace closures, regional security, and the safety of loved ones abroad. Yet something powerful also emerged from this moment of collective anxiety: solidarity. In the UAE, expatriates from diverse nationalities, Indians, Arabs, Africans, Europeans, Southeast Asians, found themselves sharing the same unease and the same gratitude. Unease because conflict in the region inevitably generates uncertainty. Gratitude because the UAE has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to safety, stability, and the protection of residents, irrespective of nationality. This sense of security is not accidental; it reflects deliberate statecraft, strategic diplomacy, and long-term investment in internal stability.