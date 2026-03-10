Will oil prices hit $200 if the US hits Kharg energy exports?

Dubai: The prospect of oil prices rising to $200 per barrel is now being increasingly tied to a single variable: whether Iran’s Kharg Island export infrastructure is directly targeted.

Dahrieh added that diverging messaging between the US and Iran has unsettled sentiment and kept markets on edge. “The divergence in narratives has unsettled market sentiment… while the continued absence of tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is materially constraining crude flows.”

Joseph Dahrieh, managing director at Tickmill in the Middle East, said recent price action reflects this uncertainty. “Oil prices staged a rebound… as markets grappled with conflicting signals surrounding diplomatic efforts in the Middle East,” he said.

Oil prices have been moving sharply in response to shifting narratives around diplomacy and escalation. The market has struggled to establish a clear direction, reacting to headlines rather than confirmed changes in supply.

As Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in Singapore, said, “Kharg Island is where the endgame gets written,” highlighting its importance in determining how geopolitical developments translate into oil price outcomes.

Kharg Island remains Iran’s primary crude export terminal, handling most of the country’s outbound shipments. Any disruption there would move the market from pricing uncertainty to pricing an immediate loss of supply, making it a central variable in current price expectations.

He added that this shift could reverse early gains. “The risk premium starts to come out, positioning unwinds, and you get a relief sell-off.”

Innes said the market response would evolve as clarity emerges. “Once the US establishes control and the market can see that the flow of oil is being managed rather than destroyed, the narrative shifts from disruption to control.”

The longer-term trajectory would depend on how long exports remain disrupted and whether flows can be restored. Temporary outages may lead to sharp but short-lived price spikes, while prolonged disruptions would tighten supply balances and support higher prices.

A strike on Kharg would likely trigger an immediate increase in oil prices as markets reprice supply risk. The initial move would reflect uncertainty over damage and escalation rather than confirmed supply loss.

Innes said markets would immediately treat any strike as a supply event rather than a political signal. “Any move on Kharg is immediately read as a supply disruption, not a policy action. The market prices worst case first. Flows are assumed lost, risk premiums explode higher, and oil spikes as traders scramble to price uncertainty.”

Much of the market’s attention remains on the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for global oil flows. Disruptions there primarily affect shipments already in transit and tend to create short-term volatility.

For now, market behaviour suggests traders are not pricing a prolonged supply shock. Prices continue to reflect a geopolitical risk premium, with the trajectory dependent on whether disruption at Kharg, if it occurs, proves temporary or sustained.

Short-term shocks tend to produce sharp but temporary price increases, particularly when driven by uncertainty. Sustained outages, by contrast, tighten physical balances and can push prices higher if they persist.

A move toward $200 per barrel would likely require more than a single strike. It would depend on a prolonged disruption to exports, continued constraints on regional shipping, and limited ability to offset lost supply.

Antonio Di Giacomo, senior market analyst at XS.com in Europe, said earlier declines were driven by temporary optimism around de-escalation. “Crude oil prices declined… amid mixed signals on the conflict in the Middle East,” he said, pointing to initial expectations of a potential peace plan.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.