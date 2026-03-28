Accelerated collapse of ICE cars seen, as oil crisis drives 'replacement under pressure'
March 2026 could change everything, marking the "tipping point" for electric vehicle (EV) global adoption, industry data shows.
But the internal-combustion engine (ICE) era is not ending through gradual replacement by battery electric vehicles (BEVs) alone.
Instead, a rapid “system break” will trigger an accelerated ICE industry collapse between 2026 and 2027, several data points predict.
Meanwhile, EV running costs continue to drop because electricity is now dramatically cheaper than petrol on a per-km basis, while renewable power (especially solar) scales.
For example, a real-time app (petrol-vs-electric.vercel.app) built by Simonahac compares the energy cost per km for Australia’s actual top-10 best-selling internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles against the top-10 EVs.
It uses live Melbourne petrol/diesel prices and the average Amber Electric smart-charging rate over the previous 24 hours (just 12.1 ¢/kWh).
The numbers are eye-watering.
Every popular pick-up and SUV on the ICE list — Ford Ranger, Toyota HiLux, Isuzu D-Max, etc. — costs between 16.7 ¢ and 25.6 ¢ per km. The entire EV list (Tesla Model Y, BYD Sealions, Kia EV5, BYD Atto 3, etc.) sits between 1.5 ¢ and 2.2 ¢ per km.
That’s roughly 10 times cheaper to run.
Many owners report real-world figures below 1 ¢/km using rooftop solar. Battery prices have fallen ~90 % since 2010, range has doubled, and high fuel prices amplify the advantage.
Futurist Chris Meder now predicts that March 2026 will mark the "tipping point" for EVs vs ICE, thanks in part to the global fuel supply crunch induced by the tanker squeeze in Hormuz Strait, sending prices up.
In a widely shared chart, Meder points to a dramatic “system demand shock” in the auto industry.
He projects that EVs — including battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) — will surge from roughly 23% of global sales in 2025 to about 80% by 2030 and 99.2% by 2035.
He cited that PHEV removes two major barriers — range anxiety and high upfront costs — allowing the immediate replacement of traditional ICE vehicles without waiting for the optimum or "perfect" charging infrastructure.
Several state-level sales data show a "tipping point" trend: Most cars now sold in Singapore, Nepal and Norway, among others, are now electric.
And it's no longer just passenger cars; its also trucks, earth movers and boats, say industry trackers.
The key accelerator to land transport transition: plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), which act as a critical bridge.
Unlike pure battery BEVs that require widespread charging infrastructure, PHEVs let drivers use electric power for daily commuting while retaining a gasoline engine for longer trips.
This removes two major barriers — range anxiety and high upfront costs: This is the “bridge phase”: PHEV sales rise sharply in the late 2020s before BEVs dominate.
Result: Immediate "displacement" of traditional ICE vehicles, without waiting for perfect infrastructure.
By 2035, ICE sales are projected to shrink to "near zero", with BEVs accounting for the vast majority of the roughly 114 million annual global car sales.
Meder contrasts today’s market with 2022.
Back then, EVs were still niche: charging networks were limited, used-car options scarce, and price points high.
In 2026, scale has arrived. Battery costs have fallen, second-hand EV markets are maturing, and consumers have affordable choices across segments.
PHEVs further compress the transition timeline by delivering immediate ICE displacement even in regions with patchy chargers.
This is not smooth, linear growth but “replacement under pressure.”
Once the "feedback loop" starts — shrinking ICE sales erode economies of scale, dealer networks, and consumer familiarity — the old system unravels quickly.
Historical oil shocks (1973, 1979, 2008) reinforced gasoline dominance because no viable alternative existed.
This time, solar, batteries, and EVs provide a clear exit ramp.
Critics may question the aggressive timeline, but Meder’s model draws from data by IEA, OICA, and others.
More than people movers, electric heavy-duty vehicles are no longer experimental — they are now operating across industries where diesel once dominated.
What’s changed is simple: economics, emissions pressure, and rapid advances in battery tech are converging to push electrification into the toughest sectors of transport.
Based on latest industry data, these are some of the examples below:
Volvo Trucks – dominant in Europe and North America with ~47% market share in heavy electric trucks
Daimler Truck – scaling electric Freightliner and Mercedes-Benz trucks
BYD – strong in buses and commercial EV fleets
Tesla – pushing long-range electric semis
Geely (Farizon brand) – expanding electric truck lineup
Caterpillar – developing electric mining trucks and dynamic charging systems
Liebherr – leading in electric excavators
Whether the exact numbers hold, the chart underscores a pivotal insight: 2026 isn’t just another year of EV sales skyrocketing — it’s the year the old auto system breaks and the electrified future locks in.
The fleet, not just annual sales, will soon tell the story of which wins.
And it's not even about "winning" anymore, it's about what makes more sense.