Anatomy of oil shocks: What historical data shows about key geopolitical moments

The early 2000s saw a massive +592% surge over 6 years and 7 months, from $21 in January 2002 to $145 in July 2008. Geopolitics played a key role with the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, which disrupted output amid fears of wider Middle East instability. However, the spike was supercharged by non-geopolitical factors like explosive demand from China's industrialization.