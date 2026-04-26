Hormuz crisis: When an energy shock becomes a food emergency

The international community’s response has, so far, been weighted heavily towards the strategic and military dimensions of the crisis. Naval escorts, oil reserve releases, and sanctions waivers dominate the headlines. These measures are important, but they do little for the fisherman in Tawi-Tawi whose boat sits idle, the farmer in Comilla who cannot afford fertiliser, or the family in Cairo recalculating whether they can afford bread this week. The UN’s effort to create a task force modelled on the Black Sea Grain Initiative is a welcome step, as is the limited agreement to allow humanitarian and fertiliser shipments through the strait. However, these remain partial measures in the face of a crisis that is deepening by the day.