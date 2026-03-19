Sharp spike in oil prices as Gulf geopolitical tensions persist

WTI Crude (front-month futures) hovered around $98-99 per barrel, with recent closes/levels near $98.17–99.09 and intraday highs pushing toward $99.50+ amid the surge.

Brent Crude traded in the $107-110 per barrel range, up sharply (around +2.6% to +6% in sessions).

Murban Crude (Abu Dhabi benchmark) moved at approximately $116-$117 per barrel, showing the strongest percentage gains among the crudes.