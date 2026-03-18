Oil drops on profit-taking frenzy amid short-term supply hopes – but Hormuz chaos looms large

US Energy Information Administration (EIA), March 2026 (released March 10): “Brent settled at $94 per barrel on March 9… up about 50% from the beginning of the year… We forecast the Brent crude oil price will remain above $95/b over the next two months, before falling below $80/b in the third quarter of 2026.” The EIA explicitly ties sustained higher prices to increased U.S. production but flags the extreme dependence on the duration of Middle East outages. eia.gov