Oil prices rocket as tankers continue to face risks in Hormuz Strait

War risks posed on oil tankers passing through world’s oil lifeline keep prices soaring
As of March 17, 2026, oil markets remain extremely volatile amid the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict disrupting the Strait of Hormuz – the vital artery for ~20% of global oil flows.
WTI Crude surged to $95.80 (+2.46%), Brent hit $102.90 (+2.66%), while UAE’s flagship Murban dropped 6.68% to $106.70.
Key benchmarks show sharp divergence:
Louisiana Light Sweet rocketed to $97.11 (+9.98%), reflecting strong demand for US Gulf Coast light crudes as alternatives to disrupted Middle East supplies.
WTI Midland dropped to $95.85 (-4.85%) in thin trading, possibly due to logistical adjustments or profit-taking after recent surges.
OPEC Basket climbed to $126.9 (+5.00%), underscoring premium pricing for OPEC grades amid severe supply constraints from Gulf producers.
Mars (sour crude benchmark) rose to $119.3 (+2.65%), highlighting tightness in heavier grades.
While some tankers attempt transits, risks persist, driving fears of prolonged shortages.
Global inventories are being tapped, but limited spare capacity keeps upward pressure high.
Analysts warn of further spikes if conflict drags on, with inflation risks mounting for energy-importing nations.Markets whipsaw on every headline – from convoy proposals to renewed strikes – signaling no quick resolution.
Natural Gas dipped slightly to $3.021 (-0.07%).
Mild weather forecasts keep Nat Gas subdued despite energy volatility.
Analysts warn of prolonged spikes if disruptions linger, with Goldman Sachs already hiking Q4 forecasts. Investors eye higher peaks before any easing. reuters.com