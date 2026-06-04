Free charging expands across SM supermalls as Philippine EV adoption accelerates

Free mall charging eases range anxiety as more Filipinos shift to electric cars
Manila: Electric vehicle owners in the Philippines are finding it easier to travel long distances as SM Supermalls rapidly expands what has become the country's largest network of free EV charging stations.
The mall giant recently announced that it now operates more than 183 electric vehicle chargers across 95 mall and non-mall properties nationwide, a dramatic increase from just four pilot sites when the initiative began in 2022.
The charging stations are available free of charge for up to three hours during mall operating hours.
The expansion comes as EV adoption gains momentum in the Philippines, driven by rising fuel costs, government incentives and the arrival of more affordable electric vehicles from Chinese, Japanese and European manufacturers.
SM says the goal is to reduce "range anxiety" — the fear that drivers will run out of battery before reaching a charging station.
"The free EV charging comes at a crucial time," said Junias Eusebio, SM Supermalls vice president for operations, citing growing interest in alternatives to fossil-fuel-powered transport.
The initiative also supports the government's push to accelerate electric mobility and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector.
SM's charging network now spans Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
Key locations include Metro Manila and provincial hubs such as:
SM Mall of Asia
SM North EDSA
SM City Fairview
SM City Baguio
SM City Clark
SM City Lipa
SM City Lucena
SM City Legazpi
SM City Sorsogon
SM City Naga
SM City Cebu
SM City Cagayan de Oro
SM Lanang in Davao.
Some locations feature faster DC chargers, while most sites use AC Type 2 chargers compatible with a wide range of electric vehicles.
SM Mall of Asia also hosts a Tesla Supercharger station.
The network continues to explain its provincial charging sites.
SM says it is targeting near-complete EV charging coverage across its nationwide portfolio.
The company views charging infrastructure as a key part of its broader sustainability strategy, which includes renewable energy projects and energy-efficiency programs.
For motorists, the expansion means EV road trips that once required careful planning are becoming increasingly practical.
From Metro Manila to Bicol, Cebu and Davao, drivers can now recharge their vehicles while shopping, dining or taking a break — without paying a cent for electricity.