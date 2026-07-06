Philippine EV sales surge 36% despite market slowdown in Q1, VinFast emerges on top — no sales data from BYD

Industry data released by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed sales of electrified vehicles — BEVs, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) — rose 36.2% year-on-year to 11,800 units from 8,664 in the same period of 2025.