200+ EV chargers to be rolled out in malls: Manila, Tagaytay, Tuguegarao, Tarlac, Bicol, Palawan, others — check if your place is covered

ACMobility and Robinsons form partnership to install EV chargers in RLC properties
Manila: ACMobility and Robinsons Land Corp (RLC) have formed a partnership to install electric vehicle charging stations across the developer’s properties nationwide, with deployment already underway this year.
The rollout will cover RLC's 55 malls and community centres across domestic its portfolio as well as residential and office buildings, hotels and other properties as defined under Republic Act 11697 (Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, or "EVIDA").
The agreement, part of Robinsons Land’s in-house "GoCharge" programme, will allow ACMobility to deploy its full lineup of chargers across the company’s properties — residential towers, office buildings, hotels and estate developments, the two companies said in a joint statement.
The partners aim to install more than 200 charge points "initially" in key locations including:
Metro Manila
Tagaytay
Tuguegarao
Tarlac
Bicol
Palawan
Bacolod
Cebu
Iloilo
As of May 26, 2026, SM Supermalls also operates over 183 electric vehicle (EV) chargers distributed across more than 95 mall and non-mall properties across the Philippines.
ACMobility (formerly known as AC Motors, under the Ayala Group) is among the most diverse automotive groups and is the main distributor in the Philippines for car brands like Kia, Volkswagen, and BYD.
Installation work began earlier this year, the statement said.
ACMobility aims to bolster its "Philippine EV Spine" and encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric mobility.
The company’s CEO, Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, said: “Our partnership comes at such a pivotal time. There is clear intent among Filipinos to shift to EVs.”
“This is why at ACMobility, we’re hard at work building the Philippine EV Spine. With more charging points available from Pagudpud in the north to Pagadian in the south, we will enable worry-free EV-powered drives,” he continued.
With more charging points available from Pagudpud in the north to Pagadian in the south, he said the country will enable worry-free EV-powered drives.
Robinsons Land Corp (RLC) President and CEO Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio said the collaboration supports the developer’s efforts to future-proof its property portfolio.
“Through GoCharge and our partnership with ACMobility, we are helping make sustainable mobility more practical and within reach while creating long-term value across our properties,” she said.
The partnership is the latest move by property owners and charging operators to expand EV infrastructure as vehicle sales shift toward electrified models, industry analysts say.
Philippine law, in particular the Republic Act 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), mandates owners of buildings and establishments to dedicate parking slots for EVs.
Partners: ACMobility and Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC).
Program: GoCharge, Robinsons Land’s in-house EV charging initiative.
Target rollout: More than 200 charge points across residential, commercial and hospitality properties.
Status: Deployment underway in 2026.
Significance: ACMobility’s first large-scale partnership with a national mixed-use developer; company already operates chargers in 200+ locations as of April 2026.
In 2022, RLC installed its first EV charging stations for public use at Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas. Robinsons Magnolia followed next. Its first mall EV charging station outside of NCR then opened at Robinsons Tagaytay.
Supplied and installed by Meralco subsidiary eSakay, Inc., an EV solutions provider, the charging stations at Robinsons Malls feature charging pods for 4-wheeled EV such as Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV).
It will also have pods for 2-wheeled & 3-wheeled EV such as eBikes, eScooters, and eTrikes.