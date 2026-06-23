BYD quietly raises prices in the Philippines as demand shoots up

BYD hiked vehicle prices in Philippines by up to ₱320,000 amid higher taxes, forex
Manila: BYD Cars Philippines has increased the suggested retail prices of most of its vehicle lineup, with adjustments ranging from ₱30,000 to as much as ₱320,000 on premium models, citing a combination of foreign exchange movements, changing global market conditions and higher local excise taxes.
Among the most notable increases is the popular BYD Sealion 6 DM-i, whose price has risen by ₱50,000 to ₱1.598 million, according to the automaker's updated price list.
The plug-in hybrid crossover had retained its original launch price since its Philippine debut in 2024 before the latest adjustment took effect.
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The price increase was first reported by Top Gear Philippines, which noted that the revised pricing appeared on BYD Cars Philippines' official website as of May 7, 2026.
The steepest increases were imposed on the BYD Shark 6 DMO pickup truck, which was hit by higher excise taxes applicable to pickups.
The Shark 6 Advanced now carries a suggested retail price of ₱2.388 million, up by ₱290,000, while the Shark 6 Premium climbed ₱320,000 to ₱2.618 million.
Other models also received price adjustments across the lineup.
The all-electric BYD Seagull now starts at ₱968,000, up from ₱938,000.
Prices for the BYD eMAX 7 multi-purpose vehicle have also increased, with the Standard variant now priced at ₱1.548 million and the Superior Captain variant at ₱1.768 million.
Meanwhile, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV also received higher pricing, with the Dynamic and Premium variants now starting at ₱1.638 million.
BYD Cars Philippines has not issued a detailed public statement specifically explaining the individual price increases for the Sealion 6 DM-i and Shark 6.
However, the company has attributed the broader adjustments across its lineup to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, evolving global economic conditions and changes in Philippine excise taxes.
Despite the higher prices, BYD remains one of the fastest-growing electric vehicle brands in the Philippines.
Backed by distributor ACMobility, the Chinese automaker has rapidly expanded its local dealer network while introducing a mix of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) aimed at competing with established Japanese, Korean and American brands.
The Sealion 6 DM-i has emerged as one of BYD's strongest-selling models in the country, helping popularise plug-in hybrid technology by combining electric driving capability with the convenience of a gasoline engine for longer trips.
The latest adjustments come as automakers worldwide continue to grapple with currency volatility, shifting supply chain costs and changing tax policies, factors that have led many brands to revise vehicle prices despite easing inflation in several markets.
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