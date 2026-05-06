Look: ₱500-million parallel bridges to boost connectivity in Mindanao

Mindanao’s new parallel bridges promise smoother travel, enhanced regional trade
Manila: A significant infrastructure upgrade was unveiled as two newly completed parallel bridges in Mindanao, with a combined cost of ₱499.8 million, officially opened to the public.
These structures are set to enhance mobility and fortify connectivity between Regions 10, 11, and 12, as well as the special geographic areas within the Bangsamoro region, in southern Philippines.
The project, which began construction in 2020 and received final funding through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in 2024, includes the ₱266.375 million Carmen Parallel Bridge and the ₱233.482 million Lumayong Parallel Bridge in Cotabato.
Mindanao (population: 27 million), the second-largest island in the Philippines, is known as the country's "Land of Promise" and "Food Basket," contributing significantly to the national economy through agriculture and agribusiness.
According to DPWH-12 Regional Director Cayamombao Dia, these bridges serve as a vital link in the national secondary road network connecting Cotabato and Bukidnon.
"These parallel bridges significantly enhance traffic capacity, road safety, and inter-regional connectivity across Mindanao," Dia stated, emphasising the project’s role in streamlining the efficient movement of people and commerce.
Governor Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza lauded the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for securing the necessary funding.
"I’m happy we worked very closely with Mindanao and the RDC — they were given instruction by no less than the President — that all projects should be RDC-endorsed," Mendoza explained.
"The RDC made sure that connectivity and sustainability are followed and are established — hindi ’yung pauunahan na lang (It’s not about just racing to be first anymore)."
Beyond logistics, Mendoza noted that the improved road network would assist law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and security within local communities.
The local response has been overwhelmingly positive. Residents like Meriam Malidez of Barangay Lumayong noted that the bridge structures also serve a secondary purpose in disaster resilience, helping to protect nearby communities from flooding.
For daily commuters, the relief is immediate; tricycle driver Wahab Kadalim reported that the new infrastructure has effectively cleared persistent traffic bottlenecks in the area.