How Earth Hour 2026 is bringing UAE families together for climate action

Residents are invited to one meaningful hour to protect the planet
Dubai: What began in 2007 as a symbolic gesture has grown into one of the world’s largest environmental movements. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) International has launched "Earth Hour" to encourage people to switch off non-essential lights for one hour, raising awareness about climate change and biodiversity loss.
Today, Earth Hour is far more than a lights-off moment but a call for collective action. This year, the campaign marks its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of environmental awareness and grassroots mobilisation.
Last year alone, people from 192 countries and territories have participated, turning off lights at iconic landmarks and in homes, while organising activities such as mangrove planting, community clean-ups, and virtual events.
In the UAE’s Year of Family, Earth Hour 2026 is placing focus on strengthening community ties through shared environmental action.
Locally, Emirates Nature-WWF continues to roll out the campaign, urging residents to participate and create lasting impact.
The UAE has already demonstrated strong engagement over the years. In 2022, around five million people took part and supported initiatives including the “Switch Off Parade” at Expo 2020, the “Nature at Night” outdoor experience, and the “Go Beyond the Hour” awards recognising sustainability leaders.
While turning off the lights remains a significant act, Earth Hour 2026 pushes residents to take it a step further.
This year’s message to give an hour for Earth, calls on people to spend 60 minutes doing something positive for the planet. This could involve reconnecting with nature, learning more about environmental issues, reducing waste at home, or inspiring others to adopt more sustainable habits.
The idea is that small, consistent efforts can add up to meaningful change when communities act together.
Earth Hour is open to everyone, from individuals and families to schools, businesses, and government entities.
In the spirit of the Year of Family, households across the UAE can participate together, using the hour not just to switch off lights but to hold activities that instill responsibility among all age groups.
Earth Hour 2026 will take place tonight, March 28 at 8.30pm local time.
Whether it’s switching off lights or simply spending an hour thinking differently about the planet, every action counts.
In a country that continues to champion sustainability, this is a moment for UAE families and residents to come together, not just for an hour, but for the future.