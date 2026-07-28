Philippine Embassy shares ‘OPM playlist’ with Filipino community in the UAE

The playlist celebrates the songs that carry Filipino stories, traditions, identity
Dubai: For many Filipinos living away from home, a familiar song can bring back memories of family gatherings, childhood moments, and places left behind.
Now, the Filipino community in the UAE can reconnect with those memories through a curated Original Pilipino Music (OPM) playlist shared by the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi as part of Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino (LMP) 2026.
The playlist brings together Filipino songs that represent the country’s diverse musical landscape, from traditional influences to contemporary sounds, highlighting how music continues to shape Filipino identity across generations.
OPM has been more than a collection of popular tracks. For many Filipinos, it has served as a reflection of shared experiences, emotions, and cultural traditions.
Through the LMP 2026 initiative, the Philippine Embassy aims to promote greater appreciation of Filipino music and its role in preserving the country’s heritage, particularly among communities living overseas.
The playlist can be accessed through a QR code shared by the embassy on Facebook, allowing listeners in the UAE to explore Filipino music wherever they are.
This year’s LMP carries the theme “Musika at Himig Natin: Tradisyon, Industriya, at Bagong Tinig” (Our Music and Melodies: Tradition, Industry, and New Voices).
"LMP 2026 underscores the significance of safeguarding traditional musical expressions, sustaining the continued growth of the local music industry, and elevating the voices of emerging Filipino artists, thereby strengthening the cultural ties that binds us together as a nation," wrote the embassy.
From timeless classics to songs by newer performers, OPM has continued to evolve while maintaining its connection to Filipino culture.
For overseas Filipinos, music often becomes a way to stay connected with their roots.
According to the embassy, the celebration shows its commitment to preserving and promoting Filipino musical heritage, ensuring that the country’s melodies continue to be heard by future generations.
"Through sustained collaboration, innovation, and support for our artists, the embassy affirms Filipino music as an integral part of our national identity," said the embassy.
As part of the observance, members of the Filipino community in the UAE have been encouraged to discover the playlist, share their favourite OPM songs, and celebrate the music that continues to bring Filipinos together, wherever they may be.