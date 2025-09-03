Video: Fire breaks out in a residential house in Ajman

Reports described the site as an under-construction building, but when crews arrived, they found the house had been converted into storage for a large quantity of perfumes. The highly flammable materials fueled the blaze, intensifying the fire.

Emergency teams in Ajman swiftly contained a fire that broke out in a vacant residential house in the Al Nuaimiya district on Wednesday afternoon. The operation was jointly handled by the Civil Defense teams and Ajman Police.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire. Meanwhile, officials are urging the public to follow fire safety and prevention guidelines to reduce the risk of similar incidents.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and that the damage was contained to the site of the fire. In a joint statement, Ajman Police and Civil Defense commended field teams for their swift and efficient response.

Thanks to the rapid and coordinated response of Ajman Police and Civil Defense teams, the flames were brought under control before they could spread to nearby buildings.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

