GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Video: Fire breaks out in a residential house in Ajman

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and damage was limited to the site

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
The flames were brought under control before they could spread to nearby buildings.
The flames were brought under control before they could spread to nearby buildings.
Instagram/ajmanpoliceghq

Emergency teams in Ajman swiftly contained a fire that broke out in a vacant residential house in the Al Nuaimiya district on Wednesday afternoon. The operation was jointly handled by the Civil Defense teams and Ajman Police.

Reports described the site as an under-construction building, but when crews arrived, they found the house had been converted into storage for a large quantity of perfumes. The highly flammable materials fueled the blaze, intensifying the fire.

Thanks to the rapid and coordinated response of Ajman Police and Civil Defense teams, the flames were brought under control before they could spread to nearby buildings.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and that the damage was contained to the site of the fire. In a joint statement, Ajman Police and Civil Defense commended field teams for their swift and efficient response.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire. Meanwhile, officials are urging the public to follow fire safety and prevention guidelines to reduce the risk of similar incidents.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ajman

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Anas Bukhash

Dubai influencer Anas Bukhash's luxury car catches fire

1m read
Emergency teams swiftly tackle Sharjah fire

Fire breaks out at clothing warehouse in Sharjah

1m read
Emergency teams prevent spread of Sharjah industrial fire

Major fire in Sharjah Industrial Area swiftly contained

2m read
A sedated female polar bear with a GPS collar and her two cubs in eastern Spitzbergen, in the Svalbard archipelago

Polar bears shed light on Arctic pollutants -Video

2m read