Rockhill bets Dh250 million on affordable premium living with its first Ajman tower

Rockhill Development has launched Rockhill Tower, a 416-home freehold high-rise in Ajman's fast-rising Al Alia district, with prices starting at Dh280,000. The tower alone represents an estimated Dh250 million in sales revenue and is only the first of four planned projects. Across the full programme, the family projects more than Dh450 million in construction value and around Dh1 billion in revenue. Sales are open now, with construction already under way on site.

What sets Rockhill apart is not the price alone, but who controls the build. The Russian family behind the company, which relocated from the Netherlands to the UAE in 2017, designs in-house with its architecture partner, Al Gafry; constructs through its own licensed contractor, DMIU; and manages each completed building itself. Where most developers sell a project and then subcontract its delivery, Rockhill keeps the entire chain under one roof.

For an off-plan buyer, that structure answers the question that matters most after the deposit clears: who is actually accountable for the quality, the cost and the handover date? With one owner overseeing both the developer and the contractor, the answer is a single name.