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Ajman Police ensure rapid recovery as traffic returns to normal after rains 

Brigadier Al Matroushi says round-the-clock field efforts ensured safety

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Ajman police during rain
Ajman police during rain
WAM

Ajman: Traffic flow across Ajman has returned to normal following the recent adverse weather conditions, with police confirming that coordinated field efforts ensured a smooth and safe recovery phase.

Brigadier Abdullah Saif  Al Matroushi, Director General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, said the emirate witnessed seamless traffic movement on all major roads after the weather cleared, attributing this to high preparedness levels and effective coordination among relevant authorities.

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He noted that Ajman Police worked around the clock in cooperation with partners to support community members during both the weather disturbance and the recovery phase. Field teams, along with traffic and security patrols, responded swiftly to emergency calls and reports, implementing a comprehensive plan to assist those affected.

“The teams ensured the safety of road users by responding to traffic accidents and handling vehicle breakdowns caused by water accumulation on some roads,” Brigadier Al Matroushi said.

Police patrols also provided direct support to affected families and individuals, distributing food, water and essential supplies, while assisting motorists stranded on flooded roads.

The efforts, he added, reflect the core values of community policing and reinforce social cohesion.

Brigadier Al Matroushi praised the public’s cooperation and adherence to instructions issued by authorities, stressing that the strong sense of solidarity shown during the weather conditions played a key role in the success of the recovery phase and the swift return to normal life.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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