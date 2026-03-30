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RAK Police handle 20,939 calls during UAE’s heavy rains and floods

Authorities praise public for helping limit damage and restore normal traffic flow

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Authorities commend public cooperation as quick response eases damage and traffic disruption
Authorities commend public cooperation as quick response eases damage and traffic disruption

Ras Al Khaimah:The operations room of Ras Al Khaimah Police handled 20,939 calls during the recent weather depression that affected the UAE between March 20 and March 28, officials said. 

Brigadier Ahmed Saeed Al Mansoori, Director General of Central Operations, said the force efficiently responded to all incoming reports during the unstable weather conditions, which brought heavy rainfall and triggered flash floods and flowing wadis across several parts of the emirate. 

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He said police efforts focused on ensuring public safety, safeguarding property, and maintaining smooth traffic movement on key roads. 

According to Brigadier Al Mansoori, specialised teams in the operations room ensured rapid response and coordination, directing calls to the relevant authorities based on jurisdiction and following up until each case was resolved.

“All calls were answered within 10 seconds, reflecting the high level of readiness and efficiency,” he said, stressing that human safety remains the top priority.

He added that close coordination with strategic partners and concerned authorities played a vital role in minimising the impact of the weather conditions and restoring normal traffic flow as quickly as possible.

Brigadier Al Mansoori also praised the high level of public awareness, noting that adherence to official guidelines issued by police and emergency teams helped reduce potential losses and damage.

He commended the efforts of all entities involved, describing their work during the period as “a beehive operating around the clock.”

Authorities have urged the public to call 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency inquiries, ensuring that cases are handled efficiently by the relevant teams.

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